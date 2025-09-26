



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the United Nations General Debate on Friday, attempted to accuse India of using the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack for “political gains”. His speech, however, notably avoided acknowledging Islamabad’s long-standing role in sheltering and funding cross-border terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





Pakistan’s Narrative of “Victimhood”





Sharif claimed that India launched “unprovoked aggression” in May 2025 and alleged that Indian forces struck Pakistani civilians. He portrayed Pakistan’s military response as a matter of national self-defence, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter. His remarks, however, largely echoed Pakistan’s traditional victimhood narrative at international platforms, seeking to divert attention away from state-sponsored militancy operated through its soil.





Exaggerated Claims On Air Combat





In a strikingly familiar refrain, the Pakistani Prime Minister repeated unsubstantiated allegations that Pakistani forces downed seven Indian fighter jets during the brief May conflict. He praised the “stunning professionalism” of the Pakistan Air Force, insisting that Indian aircraft were destroyed “to scrap and dust.” This claim, much like past assertions during earlier cross-border skirmishes, lacked any visual or technical evidence, and was dismissed as propaganda by Indian officials.





India’s Measured Yet Decisive Response





India’s Operation Sindoor, conducted between May 7 and May 10, was triggered by the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation was focused and limited, targeting nine well-known terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Facilities linked to Lashkar, Jaish, and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed, with over 100 terrorists eliminated. Importantly, Indian forces avoided striking Pakistani military installations, signalling intent to neutralise terror infrastructures without escalating into a full-scale conflict.





Credibility Gap Between India And Pakistan





Unlike Pakistan’s unverified claims, India released detailed evidence following Operation Sindoor. Satellite imagery and official briefings by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided transparency regarding the objectives and outcomes of the strikes. Indian briefings from May 7 to May 10 repeatedly underlined that its actions were defensive and calibrated, conducted only in direct response to the Pahalgam massacre. Pakistan, conversely, offered no tangible proof of its inflated claims of aerial victories.





Four Days of Escalation And De-escalation





The limited conflict lasted four days, marked by reciprocal drone and missile strikes across the Line of Control. On May 10, both nations reached an understanding to halt hostilities after India had successfully dismantled key militant sanctuaries. Notably, India reaffirmed that any deliberate attack on its military or civilian population would be met with a proportionate and suitable response.





Political Spin At UN





Sharif’s UN speech sought to reframe Pakistan’s setbacks into a supposed show of strength, but the absence of hard evidence further weakened Pakistan’s international credibility. For India, Operation Sindoor represented both a tactical counter-terror success and a demonstration of political resolve against cross-border militancy. Pakistan’s insistence on a false victory narrative appeared more aimed at domestic audiences already reeling from the humiliation of the strikes.





Conclusion





Sharif’s remarks at the UN General Debate illustrate Islamabad’s ongoing strategy of rhetorical deflection and denial, masking its own complicity in terror sponsorship while dismissing verified evidence of India’s counter-terror operations. Operation Sindoor underscored India’s ability to carry out measured, evidence-backed strikes with credibility, while Pakistan continues to rely on unproven claims of military prowess to project a false sense of deterrence.





Based On ANI Report







