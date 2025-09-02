Skyroot Aerospace recently successfully tested its Kalam-250 2nd stage rocket engine





Skyroot Aerospace, a prominent private space technology company in India, has announced a significant investment of ₹400 crore (approximately $45 million) to establish a new manufacturing facility in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.





This strategic move aims to bolster the company's production capabilities and enhance India’s private space manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.





The new plant is expected to be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure dedicated to advanced space manufacturing, focusing on building rockets and space systems.





By situating the plant in Tirupati, Skyroot Aerospace not only expands its operational footprint but also contributes substantially to the local economy by generating around 300 direct jobs and creating manifold indirect employment opportunities in allied industries.





This investment marks a critical milestone in India's private space sector, highlighting Skyroot's commitment to reducing dependency on imported space components and strengthening domestic production capacities.





Founded in 2018 by former ISRO scientists, Skyroot Aerospace has already made remarkable progress, including the successful launch of its Vikram series of rockets.





The Tirupati manufacturing unit is poised to be a vital asset for scaling up production and enabling the company to undertake more ambitious space missions in the future.





Furthermore, the establishment of this facility aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s broader goals to position itself as a hub for technological innovation and high-value manufacturing.





The state government has welcomed this investment, viewing it as a catalyst for technological growth and private sector participation in space exploration.





Skyroot Aerospace’s ₹400-crore investment in Tirupati exemplifies the growing importance of private companies in India’s space journey and symbolises a significant step toward fostering an indigenous space manufacturing ecosystem that supports the nation’s long-term aerospace ambitions.





