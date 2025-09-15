



SSS Defence is preparing a substantial scale-up in its munitions production capacity, with plans to expand output from the current 60 million rounds annually to 150 million rounds over the next two years.





This expansion represents a significant step in strengthening India’s indigenous small arms ammunition production capabilities and addressing long-standing dependence on overseas suppliers.





The Bengaluru-based private defence manufacturer has been steadily consolidating its position in the domestic arms ecosystem since receiving approvals to produce a broad spectrum of small arms ammunition.





It currently manufactures various calibres ranging from 5.56mm and 7.62mm assault rifle rounds to precision sniper ammunition, pistol rounds, and machine gun cartridges tailored for both the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.





By scaling up to 150 million rounds annually, SSS Defence is positioning itself as one of the country’s largest private-sector suppliers of small arms ammunition. This volume can support a significant fraction of the Indian Army’s infantry requirements while simultaneously creating a reliable industrial base for meeting surge demands during crises. The expansion is therefore not only about replacing imports but also about establishing secure supply chains insulated from global disruptions.





The capacity enhancement is expected to be achieved through the commissioning of new automated production lines, acquisition of advanced tooling, and expansion of its ballistic testing infrastructure. SSS Defence has invested heavily in machining precision and quality-control systems that adhere to NATO and Russian standards, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of platforms already in service with the Indian armed forces.





This rapid scale-up aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s push for greater private-sector participation in ammunition manufacturing, an area traditionally dominated by public-sector ordnance factories. With the OFB restructuring into seven DPSUs, private entrants like SSS Defence are being encouraged to take on a larger share of production to meet both domestic consumption and export opportunities.





India’s annual requirement for small arms ammunition spans several hundred million rounds, with a considerable portion still being sourced from abroad. By ramping up to 150 million rounds, SSS Defence could not only cover a significant chunk of this demand but also free up foreign exchange and contribute directly to the nation’s defence self-reliance objectives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Export potential is also emerging as a key growth driver. With rising global demand for reliable and cost-effective small arms ammunition, especially in regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, SSS Defence aims to tap into international markets once domestic needs are secured. Its ammunition range, designed to meet international standards, positions the company well for export diversification.





The planned expansion will also create an ecosystem of suppliers and sub-contractors in metallurgy, propellant chemistry, and high-precision machine tooling. This will have broader industrial spillover benefits, boosting India’s capacity in advanced materials, testing facilities, and ballistic safety technologies.





In operational terms, the ramp-up of small arms ammunition production by SSS Defence enhances resilience of India’s armed forces, ensuring faster replenishment of war wastage reserves and reducing lag periods in replenishment cycles. A domestic capacity of 150 million rounds annually represents a significant buffer in any future high-intensity conflict scenario.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







