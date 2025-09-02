



Russia is actively studying the investments required to manufacture its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in India, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other local Indian plants being considered as potential production partners.





This is part of a broader move to deepen defence ties between India and Russia amid geopolitical shifts and growing tensions with the United States.





The Russian state arms exporter ROSOBORONEXPORT has offered a full transfer of technology and proposed local manufacture, emphasizing that producing the Su-57 in India would protect manufacturing and maintenance from disruptions caused by Western sanctions.





India has signalled a requirement for at least two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighters, with the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 as the main contenders.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which already assembles Su-30MKI jets under license at its Nashik facility, is seen as a likely production hub that could also upgrade the existing Su-30 production lines for Su-57 manufacture. Other Indian facilities producing Russian-origin defence equipment could also be tapped to help reduce costs and bolster local manufacturing capabilities.





The discussions and studies also consider wider strategic factors such as investment scale, cost negotiations, extent of technology transfer, industrial capacity, and long-term defence industry priorities.





Local production would not only lower sustainment costs and secure supply chains but would also expand India's domestic defence manufacturing base, influencing procurement and geopolitical alignments for years to come.





Parallelly, India is developing its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth fighter with plans for the first flight around 2028 and induction by 2035.





India had previously been a joint participant in a Russian fifth-generation fighter project but withdrew nearly a decade ago over concerns related to cost, technology transfer, and performance. However, worsening geopolitical dynamics and the deepening India-Russia relationship have kept open the possibility of reviving cooperation on the Su-57.





The final decision for India will hinge on a blend of practical considerations including the investment required, pricing, the depth of technology transfer offered by Russia, production schedules, and broader strategic defence and industrial policies.





This development represents a significant opportunity for India to enhance its air combat capabilities through a combination of foreign collaboration and indigenous development.





