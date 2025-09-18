



The Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) in Kolkata, which concluded on September 17, 2025, laid out a comprehensive roadmap to transform India’s armed forces into a highly integrated, technologically advanced, and agile warfighting entity.





A key highlight was the formal release of a joint military space doctrine, marking a strategic milestone in institutionalising space as a critical domain within national security planning and operational doctrine.





The doctrine underscores the armed forces’ recognition of space as a contested and vital frontier that directly influences multi-domain operations against threats from both China and Pakistan, while also aligning with global military trends.





In parallel, the CCC approved major structural reforms aimed at strengthening tri-Service integration. This included merging the education branches of the Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force into a consolidated Tri-Service Educations Corps, streamlining resources and fostering unified professional military education.





Additionally, the decision to establish three joint military stations will enhance deployment flexibility, interoperability, and infrastructural efficiency across services, thereby contributing to integrated theatre command objectives.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized that these reforms are to be implemented in a time-bound manner, embedding transformation as a continuous and institutional process to ensure forces remain self-reliant, future-ready, and agile.





His directives echo the central theme of technology-driven warfare, where innovations in space, cyber, and AI-driven systems must be seamlessly integrated into operational doctrine. The discussions placed particular focus on evolving border security dynamics with China and Pakistan, underscoring the necessity of a rapid, adaptive capacity-building approach.





Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the conference, underlined the twin imperatives of jointness and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Modi urged military leaders to foster innovation, indigenisation, and synergy across services to build combat readiness while reducing dependence on external sources.





Singh reiterated the importance of continuous reform and capacity enhancement to match the pace of evolving global security environments.





The CCC thus reinforced its role as a pivotal platform for shaping long-term capability development, ensuring India’s armed forces remain operationally superior, technologically resilient, and aligned with national security priorities.





