



Two new CRPF security camps have been established in remote and strategically sensitive areas of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, as part of ongoing efforts to curb Maoist influence and strengthen connectivity in one of the worst Naxal-affected regions. The move underscores both security consolidation and developmental outreach under the state’s “Niyad Nella Nar” (Your Good Village) scheme.





With these additions, Bijapur now hosts a total of 36 security camps set up since January 2024. The security push has yielded significant gains: 193 Maoists have been killed, 496 have surrendered, and around 900 have been arrested during this period. The establishment of newer forward bases is seen as a crucial strategy to dismantle Maoist networks, disrupt inter-state movement, and ensure territorial hold.





The first of the new units, a Surakhsa evam Jan Suvidha Camp (Security and Public Facility Camp), was set up at Ullur village on September 9, spearheaded by Bijapur police and the CRPF 62nd Battalion. A second camp was established at Chillamarka village on September 11, which will serve as a Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the CRPF 22nd Battalion. Both sites fall under the Bhopalpatnam police station limits.





These locations were deliberately chosen to bridge the security gap between Bhopalpatnam, Farsegarh, Sandra (Bijapur), and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) — a corridor that Maoists have traditionally exploited for cross-border logistics and movement. By physically denying this terrain to insurgents, security forces aim to cut off Maoist supply chains and reinforce presence in difficult forest interiors.





Despite adverse terrain, thick forest cover, and hostile monsoon conditions, security forces successfully established the camps, showcasing operational resilience and determination. The initiative is expected to accelerate regional development by enabling construction of road networks to interior villages, particularly in the Indravati National Park belt.





The camps are designed not just as tactical bastions but as community-centric hubs. Officials confirmed that these secured zones would serve as nodal points for villagers to access healthcare, education, electricity, drinking water, ration shops under PDS, mobile connectivity, and infrastructure projects like bridges and roads. The model seeks to merge counter-insurgency and welfare, aiming to win villagers’ confidence and diminish Maoist recruitment mechanisms.





By extending a direct state presence into these difficult-to-reach pockets, authorities hope the camps will ensure permanent security, curb Maoist resurgence, and promote sustainable civic engagement. Together, these steps signal a shift from reactive combat operations towards enduring domination and local development integration in one of India’s most challenging conflict zones.





Based On A PTI Report







