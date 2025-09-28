



Two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after security forces foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector on Sunday.





The operation began when troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC and confronted the infiltrators, leading to a brief exchange of fire during which the two terrorists were killed. Their bodies have not yet been recovered due to ongoing intense firing and challenging terrain, while the anti-terror search operation continues.





Senior security officials noted that infiltration attempts typically rise ahead of winter snowfall, as terrorists try to exploit the remaining window before mountain passes become inaccessible. With about two months left before snowfall, infiltration attempts are expected to persist until November. However, the alertness and preparedness of security forces, including the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF), have made infiltration increasingly difficult.





The terrorists are believed to have been heavily armed, carrying AK-47 rifles, grenades, communication devices, and other warlike stores, likely part of a larger infiltration module. The Keran sector remains highly sensitive and under heightened surveillance, with additional reinforcements deployed to seal potential escape routes.





Alongside ground vigilance, the Army and BSF are utilising hi-tech surveillance systems to maintain dominance over the LoC. The revised anti-terrorist strategy involves targeting not only armed terrorists but also their over ground workers, drug smugglers, and hawala operators, aiming to dismantle the whole terror ecosystem.





In a related development, on the same day, the BSF launched a search operation in Samba district after detecting a suspected Pakistani drone hovering over Karalian village in the Ramgarh sector near the International Border early in the morning. The drone disappeared after being spotted, and BSF troops searched the area to ensure that no weapons or narcotics were airdropped from across the border. The search operation was ongoing when last reports were received.





These events highlight continued high alert and intensified measures by Indian security forces to prevent infiltration and cross-border terrorism ahead of the winter period in Jammu and Kashmir.





