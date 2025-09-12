



Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, during his joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, marked a historic moment in Mauritian sovereignty and Indo-Mauritian relations by revealing the sequence of events that followed the transfer of the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, from the United Kingdom to Mauritius.





Ramgoolam disclosed that after the UK formally recognised Mauritius’s sovereignty over the entire Chagos chain earlier this year, the British government offered to provide a vessel for the symbolic act of hoisting the Mauritian flag on the islands.





However, Port Louis declined this offer, opting instead to undertake the journey on an Indian naval vessel, citing its deeper symbolic resonance with Mauritius’s historic struggles and India’s role as a consistent supporter of decolonisation.





Ramgoolam stressed that raising the flag on Chagos aboard an Indian vessel demonstrates not only a political milestone but also the endurance of the India-Mauritius partnership.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoing these sentiments, congratulated Mauritius on what he described as a “historic victory” for its independence and sovereignty, underscoring that India has consistently championed the cause of decolonisation and stood by Mauritius in its decades-long effort to reclaim control over the Chagos Archipelago.





Modi framed this achievement not only as a diplomatic success for Mauritius but also as a reaffirmation of shared values of independence and anti-colonial solidarity that underpin Indo-Mauritian relations. His remarks reinforced India’s long-standing advocacy for Mauritius’s territorial integrity, which has spanned successive governments and international forums, including at the United Nations.





The two leaders also held extensive discussions that went beyond the Chagos milestone, covering bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual importance.





A key agenda item was the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), which both nations agreed could benefit from further review and improvement to advance economic cooperation. Ramgoolam highlighted the importance of Indian police training programmes for Mauritian law enforcement but suggested the need for restructuring and a more comprehensive framework.





He also made a strong appeal for Indian technical cooperation in multiple fields, with particular emphasis on the surveillance and monitoring of Mauritius’s extensive Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).





Given the country’s vulnerability as a small island developing state and its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius requires significant technological inputs and maritime capabilities, areas where India is well-positioned to assist through joint patrols, satellite surveillance, and capacity-building initiatives.





Beyond bilateral cooperation, Ramgoolam acknowledged that both sides had deep exchanges on pressing global issues such as maritime security, counter-piracy, regional stability, and the existential challenge of climate change.





These dialogues culminated in the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning community development, renewable energy, power, science and technology, and space research, signalling a broadening and modernisation of India-Mauritius cooperation.





The agreements were not only designed to address immediate developmental needs but also to chart a future-oriented roadmap that integrates sustainability, innovation, and resilience into the India-Mauritius partnership.





Throughout his remarks, the Mauritian Prime Minister emphasised that the Indo-Mauritian relationship extends beyond pragmatic cooperation in economics or security; it is anchored in shared civilizational links, historical experiences, and enduring cultural bonds. He described this visit as one which reaffirmed Mauritius’s conviction that its ties with India are built upon a “common vision, shared values, and enduring friendship.”





Against the backdrop of the Chagos sovereignty transition, this symbolism was heightened, with Mauritius choosing to associate its most historic post-independence milestone with India rather than the former colonial power.





In doing so, Port Louis not only underscored its trust in New Delhi but also placed India at the centre of its vision for sovereignty, security, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean.





This strategic gesture elevates the India-Mauritius partnership to a new axis of maritime diplomacy and post-colonial solidarity while opening avenues for future collaboration in both traditional and emerging domains.





