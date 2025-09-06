



The US, represented by White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett, has expressed disappointment with India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil, viewing it as funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.





Despite this, the US hopes for positive developments in bilateral relations. President Donald Trump himself criticised India's oil imports from Russia and their growing closeness with Russia and China, declaring on social media that the US has "lost" India and Russia to "deepest, darkest China," though Hassett expressed hope for improvements.





The US has imposed steep tariffs totalling 50% on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oil, effective from late August 2025. India has strongly rejected these tariffs as "unjustified and unreasonable," citing that European countries also continue to buy significant quantities of Russian energy, including gas and LNG.





India argued that it is being unfairly singled out while EU-Russia trade in goods and services is substantially higher. Indian refiners have continued to increase their purchases of discounted Russian crude despite the tariffs, leveraging lower prices as Russian producers seek new buyers due to Western sanctions.





Additionally, the US is preparing semiconductor tariff proposals with possible exemptions for US-investing companies. Hassett characterised the recent US jobs report as disappointing but was optimistic about future economic growth due to strong capital spending and tax reforms.





The tensions have impacted trade relations, with the MEA affirming ongoing engagement with the US side on trade issues but standing firm on safeguarding India’s national interests and economic security.





Based On ANI Report







