



The release of the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan, authored by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd), became the focal point of an event at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi where Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi provided a revealing account of the operation and its aftermath.





Gen Dwivedi emphasised that the book was not merely a military narrative but an exploration of the deeper politico-military aspects surrounding the campaign, including the government’s intent, clarity of orders, and what he described as the “interpretation of full freedom” granted to the armed forces to prosecute the operation.





The Army chief underlined that Operation Sindoor was emblematic of India’s new strategic doctrine against terrorism—focused, measured and deliberate—but also carried implications that transcended tactical success and delved into the realm of political signalling and long-term deterrence.





Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which compelled New Delhi to adopt a forceful yet calibrated response. Beginning in the early hours of May 7, the armed forces carried out deep strikes against terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).





These strikes, which involved joint synergy across the Army, Air Force and supporting elements, sought to dismantle terrorist launch pads, logistical hubs and camps that had long threatened security in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated with its own offensives along the Line of Control (LoC), triggering intense exchanges.





Indian forces responded with counter-offensives under the same operational umbrella, leading to heavy battles that lasted nearly four days. Officially, the conflict was suspended by the evening of May 10 after both sides arrived at an understanding, but Gen Dwivedi made it clear that for the army the decisions and implications of the operation resonated well beyond this date, continuing into mid-May.





This underlined the extended politico-strategic dimension of the action, one that was not strictly confined to battlefield timelines.





In his remarks, Gen Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a defining demonstration of India’s evolving ‘new normal’ in dealing with terrorism, especially of the cross-border variety. He stated that the campaign’s orchestration was clear proof of the nation’s ability to bring “supra-strategic” objectives into alignment with tactical realities.





Deliberations were constant on when to start, when to stop, and how much force to calibrate, with every military move weighed against its strategic and political consequences. The Army chief described this decision-making environment as akin to playing a complex chess game in a dense fog, a situation where judgement, timing, and coordination were critical.





This ability to balance central planning with decentralised execution reflected the maturity of India’s command system during the conflict. The military, he said, acted in “a rhythmic wave” over the 88 hours of operations, maintaining seamless coordination without the need for time-consuming order cycles at every level, as each formation understood its tasks in the broader operational design.





Gen Dwivedi further revealed that the grey-zone dynamics surrounding Operation Sindoor posed significant challenges. Every decision and even inaction had long-term consequences, exemplifying the thin line between escalation control and effective punishment.





The synergised actions of the three services demonstrated India’s transition to a whole-of-nation approach, where military, political and strategic guidance converged with clarity. He pointed to reports of Pakistani casualties along the LoC, including the disclosure of soldiers being posthumously recognised on their side, as evidence of the intensity of India’s strikes.





Anecdotal accounts, such as intercepted communications calling for emergency retreats to Muzaffarabad, gave an additional layer to the battle’s actual ground impact.





The Army chief also pointed to the role of narrative management and media perceptions during the operation, suggesting that Operation Sindoor provides valuable lessons in how conflicts are reported, hyped, or understood by the public.





He acknowledged that the book captures not only the tangible military operations but also the intangible elements often left undiscussed—the morale, emotions, sacrifices, and mental strain borne by soldiers who routinely operate along the LoC.





These aspects, he said, are often overlooked because people in uniform cannot freely speak about them, and hence the author’s contribution in bringing them to light was invaluable. He credited Lt Gen Dhillon with capturing the balance of politico-military objectives and operational realities in a lucid, accessible format despite the challenge of condensing such wide-ranging material into a single volume.





Ultimately, Gen Dwivedi stressed that Operation Sindoor should be seen as a benchmark in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine. It showcased India’s ability to inflict decisive costs on adversaries while maintaining control over escalation, reflecting clarity in strategic intent and national resolve against cross-border terrorism.





Beyond being a historical record, the operation, and the book documenting it, serve as a guidepost for future civil-military synergy, showcasing how joint operations in grey-zone warfare can be synchronised with political directives without losing agility. In this sense, the operation is not only a story of battlefield success but also a case study in modern politico-military orchestration and India’s evolving approach towards a volatile security environment.





Based On A PTI Report



