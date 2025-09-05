



The Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies has delivered the second centre fuselage assembly for the TEJAS MK-1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in a record time of three months, having handed over the first centre fuselage in May 2025.





This delivery marks a significant milestone in India’s indigenous fighter jet program, reflecting the increasing role of private industry in advanced aerospace manufacturing.





VEM Technologies fabricated 1,595 components for this assembly, which includes a semi-monocoque structure made of both metallic and carbon fibre composite materials. These parts underwent rigorous inspections by HAL quality agencies before final assembly in Hyderabad, followed by integration at HAL’s Bangalore facility.





The centre fuselage is the aircraft's main structural component connecting wings, housing critical avionics, landing gear, and mission systems. VEM Technologies plans to deliver three more centre fuselage assemblies by the end of the financial year to bolster HAL’s production capacity for the TEJAS MK-1A.





HAL is expected to deliver the first two improved TEJAS MK-1A jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October 2025, after successful completion of pending weapon trials, including firing of Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, advanced short-range air-to-air missiles, and laser-guided bombs.





So far, the IAF has received 38 of the initial 40 TEJAS MK-1 fighters but has yet to receive any MK-1A jets from the contracted 83 ordered between February 2024 and February 2028, with delays primarily attributed to the late delivery of F404-IN20 engines from the US-based General Electric.





However, the government has recently approved the procurement of an additional 97 MK-1A jets worth approximately ₹67,000 crore to further expand the fleet. HAL continues to ramp up production with a mix of HAL-built and private-sector-manufactured components to ensure scalable delivery while maintaining quality control.





The MK-1A version integrates updated avionics, an AESA radar, electronic warfare suites, and enhanced weapon systems, aiming to become a mainstay of the IAF’s fighter fleet alongside other aircraft like the Sukhoi.





This second centre fuselage delivery by VEM Technologies significantly supports HAL’s production scale-up efforts for the TEJAS MK-1A, with the first deliveries to the IAF imminent pending final weapon integration and testing.





The enhanced role of private industry in producing major airframe components is a strategic boost to India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing and advanced aerospace capabilities.





