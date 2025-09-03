



US Congressman Ro Khanna has strongly criticised the Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian goods, saying that the ego of Donald Trump should not be allowed to destroy the strategic relationship with India, which is crucial for ensuring American leadership over China.





Khanna pointed out that the tariffs are higher on India than on China or any other country except Brazil, and they are hurting India's exports of leather and textiles to the US as well as American manufacturers and exports to India.





Furthermore, these tariffs risk driving India closer to China and Russia. Khanna attributed the tariffs partly to Prime Minister Modi's refusal to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, unlike Pakistan.





The tariffs undermine three decades of bipartisan work to strengthen the US-India alliance, and Khanna urged Indian-Americans who supported Trump to reconsider in light of these developments.





Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that Trump has "thrown away" ties with India because of Pakistani business dealings with the Trump family, causing strategic harm and weakening US credibility with allies.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism that India and the US will resolve the trade frictions, emphasising the shared democratic values which bring the two countries closer than to China or Russia, while criticising India's role in buying and reselling Russian oil, which finances Russia's war in Ukraine.





White House trade adviser Peter Navarro condemned PM Modi's meetings with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling it a shame to see the leader of the world's largest democracy align with two authoritarian regimes. Navarro urged Modi to choose alignment with the US, Europe, and Ukraine instead.





At the SCO summit, PM Modi stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity among member countries to boost trade, growth, and trust. He highlighted projects like the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor that strengthen India’s trade links while respecting sovereignty, contrasting with China's coercive Belt and Road Initiative.





Modi also called for coordinated action against terrorism and emphasised reform in multilateral institutions.





The tariffs represent a significant escalation in trade tensions between the US and India, threatening exports worth billions and risking the strategic cooperation that has been built over decades. The situation underscores the complex interplay of trade, geopolitics, and diplomacy shaping US-India relations in 2025.





The Trump administration's tariff policy has strained US-India relations, eliciting strong criticism from US lawmakers and former officials who view the relationship as critical to countering China's influence.





Meanwhile, officials and Modi emphasise the need for continued dialogue, strategic partnership, and connectivity to foster mutual growth and trust amid these tensions.





Based On ANI Report







