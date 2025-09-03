



Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in New Delhi on September 2, 2025, for a highly significant three-day official visit to India, marking his first trip to the country since assuming the role of Prime Minister earlier this year.





His visit carries particular diplomatic relevance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, underscoring the depth and continuity of their enduring partnership.





Upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Prime Minister Wong, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers and senior officials, was warmly received by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, reflecting India’s emphasis on the visit.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its official communication, welcomed Prime Minister Wong, highlighting that his visit symbolises the commitment of both nations to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that was formally elevated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore in September 2024.





During the course of this visit, Prime Minister Wong is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4, where both leaders are expected to review the full spectrum of the India-Singapore relationship, which has evolved into a robust and multifaceted partnership spanning trade, finance, defence, connectivity, digitalisation, and people-to-people linkages.





The bilateral talks will also serve as a forum to set the agenda for future cooperation in new and emerging areas such as green technology, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, fintech, and regional supply chain resilience.





In addition to his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Wong is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu, reflecting the ceremonial and strategic importance attached to his visit.





He will also hold discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, along with other senior Indian dignitaries, to expand dialogue on both bilateral and regional issues of common interest.





Given Singapore’s central role in ASEAN and its strong linkages with the Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific, discussions are also expected to touch upon regional security, maritime cooperation, and shared approaches to global challenges such as climate change, digital governance, and sustainable economic growth.





The visit is viewed as a pivotal moment in reaffirming and further deepening ties under India’s “Act East Policy”, where Singapore continues to be regarded as one of India’s closest and most steadfast partners in Southeast Asia.





As a hub of global finance and technology, Singapore plays a critical role in India’s external economic engagements, attracting significant Indian investment and serving as a gateway for Indian businesses to the ASEAN region. Equally, India has long been a strategic and essential partner for Singapore, given its growing influence in regional and global affairs.





The three-day engagement is therefore expected not only to consolidate existing cooperation but also to set a forward-looking framework for long-term collaboration between the two countries.





The 60th anniversary year provides a platform to showcase the resilience and dynamism of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, celebrating the strong foundations built over six decades while charting out a shared vision for the future in an increasingly complex global order.





Based On ANI Report





