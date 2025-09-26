



India's rising global influence has been widely praised by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, who highlighted the nation's crucial leadership role across geopolitics, development, and peacekeeping.





Sharp underscored India's commitment to the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', a principle rooted in viewing the world as one family, which he described as essential for addressing contemporary global challenges.





Sharp stated that India is increasingly critical in the geopolitical and development spheres, owing to its capability to bridge the gap between high-tech innovation and grassroots social progress. He noted that India’s unique achievements, such as successful lunar landings combined with lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, serve as powerful models for the Global South.





India’s advancements in technology, especially in renewable energy and food security, were particularly commended. Sharp pointed out that India invests and innovates in these areas at an unprecedented pace, making it a critical player in the global effort to tackle climate change and hunger. These breakthroughs are directly relevant for developing nations, demonstrating the country’s dual strength in innovation and inclusive growth.





India’s close engagement with the UN in counterterrorism efforts was also highlighted. Sharp emphasised that India's leadership and collaborative spirit play a vital role in international security measures essential for ensuring peace and stability around the world.





Sharp invoked the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, stressing its relevance in fostering global unity and cooperation. The concept, which means "the world is one family," underpins many Indian diplomatic and development initiatives and is increasingly recognized as a foundational principle for global governance and multilateral solutions to shared challenges.





India’s status as the largest contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions since the inception of these efforts was singled out. Sharp regarded India’s commitment to peace, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as evidence of its ongoing role as a stabilizing force and advocate for peace and security in conflict zones worldwide.





Sharp referenced key remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to underline India's approach to global peace and development. Jaishankar’s perspective—describing peace and development as inseparable sides of the same coin—was highlighted as central to India's multilateral diplomatic stance. Sharp praised Jaishankar’s call for balanced solutions, climate justice, and equity, especially in light of the heavy toll that ongoing conflicts and crises are exacting on the Global South.





Sharp commended Jaishankar’s advocacy for fairness and climate justice, referencing crises in Ukraine, Palestine, and Sudan that disproportionately affect developing countries. India’s efforts were positioned as leading examples in working towards global peace, justice, and development, serving not just its own interests but those of the wider international community, especially the Global South.





Based On ANI Report







