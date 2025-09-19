



Russia would likely act to prevent Saudi Arabia from directly confronting India in a war against Pakistan because of a mix of defence, energy, and geopolitical considerations that tie Moscow’s interests firmly to New Delhi while also constraining Riyadh.





India remains one of Russia’s most important strategic partners, with over 60 percent of India’s defence inventory sourced from Russian suppliers. Moscow views New Delhi as the central pillar of its South





Asian policy. Allowing Saudi aggression against India would undermine decades of trust and jeopardise Russia’s longstanding role as India’s primary arms provider.





Even though India is diversifying its defence imports, it continues to rely heavily on Russian-origin systems ranging from Su-30MKI fighters and S-400 air defences to SSN/SSK submarine designs.





Access to spare parts, upgrades, and next-generation systems provides Moscow with leverage, ensuring it has a decisive say in matters impacting Indian security. Russia would use this leverage to block external actors, including Saudi Arabia, from destabilising the military balance.





Saudi Arabia and Russia are linked through OPEC+, jointly shaping global oil markets. Both states profit from stabilised production agreements. An escalatory Saudi move against India could destabilise broader energy markets, indirectly harming Russia’s oil revenues at a time Moscow cannot afford volatility. Thus, Moscow has a direct economic incentive to restrain Riyadh.





If Saudi Arabia were to mount aggression against India, New Delhi could be pushed into even closer defence and intelligence ties with the United States. Russia, already wary of American dominance in Asian geopolitics, would see such a shift as strategically destabilising. This risk alone makes Moscow likely to exert quiet but firm pressure on Saudi leaders.





In recent years, Russia has cautiously sought limited defence and energy cooperation with Pakistan, but these moves remain secondary to its deeper strategic and economic partnership with India. Moscow strives to balance its South Asian engagement, and a Saudi-led anti-India effort would threaten this equilibrium. Russia would prefer to remain neutral and prevent Saudi Arabia from undermining its South Asia balancing act.





Russia advocates a multipolar international system in which India is seen as a vital independent pole. A Saudi military confrontation with India would cut across that narrative, dragging South Asia into destabilising alignments that serve Western—particularly US—interests. To preserve its multipolar vision, Russia would seek to contain Saudi military ambitions.





Rather than overtly confronting Riyadh, Moscow would deploy quiet diplomacy, leveraging its role in global arms markets, energy cooperation, and international forums. Russia’s influence over Saudi military modernization, combined with its OPEC+ partnership, gives it subtle tools to discourage aggressive action without making public threats.





Based On WION Report







