



Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum 2025, recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping originally coined the metaphor of a "dragon and elephant dance" to symbolize the relationship between China and India.





Putin clarified that the addition of Russia's "bear" symbol alongside the dragon and elephant was a later creation by the media. Putin humorously suggested that instead of the bear, Russia could be symbolised by the Siberian or Amur tiger, native to Russia's Far East, where the forum was held.





He pointed out that while the bear is Russia's traditional symbol, the tiger represents the local regional identity. Putin also took a jab at the United States' emblem, the double-headed eagle, noting it looks to the West and East, but "there is also the South, you know," indicating geopolitical considerations beyond the usual directions.





The remarks came amid ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation among Russia, India, and China under the Russia-India-China (RIC) format. Proposed originally by Russia in 1998, RIC aims to enhance coordination on global issues and serves as part of a broader scheme to develop alliances with non-Western powers, complementing groupings such as BRICS.





The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Tianjin saw the leaders of these three countries—Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, and Vladimir Putin—meet and display a notable camaraderie, signalling a push toward closer ties.





In response to these developments, former US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform a sarcastic comment expressing discontent over what he perceived as India and Russia moving closer to China.





Trump's post read, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" This highlighted Washington's growing concern over the alignment of New Delhi, Moscow, and Beijing in contrast to US interests. Trump's criticism of Indian tariffs and India's oil trade with Russia has contributed to some strain in US-India relations, while India and Russia have been solidifying their strategic and economic engagements, including energy supplies.





The evolving dynamics reflect a cooling of ties between the US and India-Russia on the one hand, and an escalation of cooperation among the Russia-India-China trio on the other, which some analysts view as part of a multipolar world order in the making.





The show of friendship at the SCO summit and the RIC format's revival underline an intention to deepen collaboration on global governance, economic connectivity, and regional security. This realignment appears to be a response both to Western pressures and the shifting geopolitical landscape in Eurasia.





Putin's remarks and the actions at the SCO summit encapsulate a moment of strategic recalibration, with China and India dancing metaphorically around each other as elephants and dragons, and Russia positioning itself with a unique identity as the tiger, while responding to the broader global shifts that are diminishing Western dominance and bolstering non-Western alliances.





Based On NDTV Report







