India has reiterated that it continues to stay engaged with the United States on critical trade issues, despite the steep tariffs recently imposed by Washington.





At the weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India–US relations remain anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties, which have helped the partnership weather multiple transitions and challenges over the years.





His comments come against the backdrop of the US imposing a cumulative 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods—25 per cent as part of broader trade restrictions and an additional 25 per cent penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.





The MEA has termed these measures “unjustified and unreasonable,” asserting that India, like any major economy, will safeguard its national interests and economic security while continuing dialogue with Washington to resolve differences.





Responding to specific queries, Jaiswal noted that talks with the US are ongoing across multiple sectors, with recent engagements including a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting and a joint military exercise in Alaska—demonstrating the comprehensive scope of bilateral ties that extend beyond trade.





While Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal separately reassured that there was no cause for panic, adding that negotiations would yield an equitable and balanced outcome in the long term, Jaiswal highlighted that India remains firmly committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States through patient dialogue.





The timeline for these trade negotiations remains open-ended to ensure durability of any mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).





Jaiswal also dismissed recent criticisms from White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, labelling them as “inaccurate and misleading.” He underlined that India rejects any unfair characterization of its economic policies, and reiterated that the relationship with Washington is too important to be derailed by misperceptions.





On the political front, when asked about US President Donald Trump’s provocative social media post suggesting that “India and Russia” had been lost to “deepest, darkest China,” the MEA spokesperson avoided direct commentary, making clear that India’s ties with all countries are pursued on their own merit and not viewed through the prism of third parties.





This statement aligned with India’s long-standing position on engaging independently with global powers, whether the United States, Russia, or China.





Addressing the wider geopolitical frame, the MEA reiterated India’s balanced stance on the Ukraine conflict. Jaiswal said India welcomed ongoing efforts aimed at peace negotiations and emphasized that New Delhi supports an early end to hostilities and the establishment of durable peace.





In this context, India has consistently advocated for constructive engagement among all parties, reiterating its neutral but peace-oriented approach to the war since its onset in February 2022. Furthermore, the spokesperson highlighted inconsistencies in Washington’s punitive measures, stressing that European Union imports from Russia in 2023–24—including LNG, fertilisers, chemicals, and machinery—were considerably higher in value than India’s direct trade with Moscow.





Similarly, the US itself continues to import strategic commodities from Russia such as uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear sector, palladium for the EV industry, as well as fertilizers and chemicals. Against this backdrop, the MEA’s position is that targeting India specifically is unwarranted.





Beyond immediate trade disputes, Jaiswal also commented on multilateral diplomacy, confirming that India will host the next Quad Summit in coordination with other members—Australia, Japan, and the United States.





He described the Quad as a valuable forum to discuss regional and global challenges, reinforcing that the grouping is not directed against any specific country but serves as a platform to advance shared interests.





India’s official stance projects resilience and measured engagement: while negotiating firmly against tariffs it considers discriminatory, New Delhi remains committed to nurturing its strategic partnership with Washington, widening cooperation under mechanisms like the Quad, and maintaining its independent foreign policy approach on sensitive issues such as Russia and Ukraine.





Based On ANI Report







