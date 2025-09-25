



The United States has once again urged India to reconsider its energy partnership with Russia, this time through direct remarks by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Speaking at the New York Foreign Press Centre, Wright emphasised that Washington does not intend to punish India but seeks to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.





He urged India to explore oil imports from other nations, reiterating that global suppliers, including the US itself, could meet New Delhi’s energy needs without relying on discounted Russian crude.





Wright’s comments came in response to growing concerns in Washington regarding India's continued purchase of Russian oil. He argued that Russia is being forced to sell oil at discounted rates because “nobody wants to buy it” due to global sanctions and reputational costs, accusing Moscow of financing its war through this trade. He directly linked India’s imports with prolonging the Ukraine conflict, noting that India has chosen to prioritise cheaper energy while "looking the other way."





Clarifying Washington’s position, Wright said India is free to purchase oil globally but not from Russia. He highlighted that the US, alongside other major exporters, has sufficient capacity to supply India. The Energy Secretary claimed that the US government does not want to punish India but instead aims to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of energy and trade, while ensuring that pressure on Russia continues to mount.





Wright also confirmed that he held discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the inauguration night in New York. He described their meeting as the beginning of a new dialogue on cooperation, particularly within the energy domain. Stressing Washington’s intent, he said both countries needed to find “creative ways” to pressure Russia into seeking peace while balancing long-term US-India relations.





According to him, ending the war in Ukraine remains a priority for President Trump’s administration, as doing so would also eliminate a major irritant in bilateral relations.





However, the broader trade environment between India and the US remains under strain. In August 2025, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, raising India’s total tariff burden to 50 percent. This move was directly linked to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi criticised the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” reiterating that India’s energy policy is shaped solely by market realities and the imperative to secure affordable fuel supplies for its 1.4 billion citizens.





US trade officials have increasingly taken a harsh stance toward India. Senior presidential adviser Peter Navarro publicly accused New Delhi of “profiteering” from discounted Russian crude, while also resorting to controversial and caste-related jibes. Economic advisor Kevin Hassett added that Trump and his senior trade team were "disappointed" in India’s stance, though Washington hoped for positive change in policy. Trump himself has described India as America’s “most tariffed partner” and called the bilateral trade relationship a “totally one-sided disaster.”





Despite these tensions, Wright’s remarks signalled that Washington continues to see value in deepening energy and trade cooperation with New Delhi. His message, however, made clear that any substantial progress in relations will remain entangled with the question of India’s Russian oil imports. The US is attempting to balance outreach with punitive measures, leaving India to navigate its strategic autonomy, economic imperatives, and diplomatic manoeuvrings at a time of heightened global energy instability.





Based On ANI Report







