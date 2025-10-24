



Bengaluru-based aviation start-up Airbound has successfully raised $8.65 million in seed funding, marking a major milestone for India’s next-generation urban drone logistics ecosystem.





Led by twenty-year-old founder Naman Pushp, the company aims to accelerate production and deployment of its tail‑sitter blended wing body (BWB) delivery drone, blending vertical take‑off agility with fixed‑wing aerodynamics for extended endurance and rapid transit.





The proprietary platform offers VTOL (Vertical Take‑Off and Landing) capabilities for deployment in dense city environments, transitioning seamlessly into plane‑like cruise mode to achieve superior range efficiency.





This hybrid architecture eliminates the need for runways, enabling operations across constrained urban zones. Airbound’s lightweight composite design and advanced flight control algorithms are engineered to cut last‑mile delivery costs by nearly 60%, setting new efficiency benchmarks for medical, logistics and emergency response operations.





The newly raised capital—spearheaded by a consortium of deep‑tech and mobility investors—will be channelled into production scaling, autonomous navigation software, and regulatory certification processes.





Initial operations are being trialled under a pilot program with a leading Bengaluru hospital network, focusing on rapid medical sample transport and critical supply delivery.





Airbound’s breakthrough exemplifies the growing momentum in India’s private aerospace innovation landscape. By merging blended‑wing aerodynamics, electric propulsion, and AI‑aided flight management, the start-up is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable and high‑efficiency aerial logistics that could redefine how materials move across future smart cities in India.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







