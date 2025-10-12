



The Surya VHF Radar represents a significant step in India’s push toward a self-reliant, multi-layered air defence architecture. Developed indigenously by Alpha Design Technologies Limited (ADTL), the radar is purpose-built for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to counter evolving stealth threats, particularly from fifth-generation aircraft like China’s J-20 and J-35.





Operating in the Very High Frequency (VHF) band, the Surya Radar leverages the advantage of longer wavelengths that can penetrate radar-absorbing coatings typically used on stealth aircraft.





Unlike high-frequency radars that struggle with stealth contours, the VHF band enables detection of these targets by inducing resonances on larger aircraft surfaces, thus offering a major sensor advantage against low-observable platforms.





With a detection range of up to 360 kilometres for a 2 m² radar cross-section target, the radar can effectively monitor large airspaces and track multiple targets simultaneously.





The system performs 10 antenna rotations per minute, providing continuous 360-degree coverage, and can operate in a “staring mode” for precise tracking of slow-moving or stealth-enhanced aerial targets. This makes it not only a detection asset but also a robust tracking node in the IAF’s Air Defence Ground Environment System (ADGES).





Designed for quick deployment, the Surya VHF Radar is mounted on two 6x6 high-mobility vehicles, ensuring it can be relocated rapidly across diverse terrains—from forward airbases to remote border regions. The radar’s solid-state, modular architecture enhances reliability and ease of maintenance, supporting long operational durations under adverse conditions.





Under a ₹200 crore contract, ADTL was tasked with delivering six Surya VHF Radar systems to the IAF. The first unit was handed over in mid-March 2025, marking the entry of India’s first fully indigenous VHF radar system in this class.





Each delivery strengthens India’s layered detection grid, complementing long-range surveillance radars, airborne early warning systems, and missile defence sensors.





The Surya Radar reinforces India’s emphasis on indigenous defence innovation under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Its anti-stealth capabilities fill a critical gap in India’s early warning and surveillance chain, enhancing detection resilience against modern stealth aircraft and cruise missiles.





Integrated into the national air defence network grid, it provides the IAF with a vital first-line sensor capable of neutralising one of the most challenging aspects of next-generation aerial warfare—low observability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







