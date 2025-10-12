



Bangalore-based INDO‑MIM, a global leader in metal injection moulding (MIM) technologies, has announced a collaboration with Thales Australia to manufacture precision small-arms components.





This partnership strategically aligns India’s advanced precision manufacturing competencies with Australia’s sovereign defence industrial programs, reinforcing bilateral defence supply-chain integration under the evolving India–Australia comprehensive strategic framework.





The cooperation focuses on firearm-grade MIM component production that meets stringent global standards, supporting Thales’ Lithgow Arms facility—Australia’s centre of excellence for small arms research, design, and fabrication.





INDO‑MIM’s strength in producing durable, lightweight, high-tolerance parts for global firearm OEMs complements Thales’ long-standing expertise in weapon system integration and lifecycle support for the Australian Defence Force.





By merging INDO‑MIM’s cost-efficient mass production capabilities with Thales’ sovereign armament ecosystem, the partnership enhances supply-chain resilience and promotes regional defence self-reliance.





It also positions Indian defence manufacturing as a key contributor to Australian and Indo-Pacific industrial networks, in line with broader government-to-government cooperation on defence technology and industrial development.





This alliance further demonstrates how Indian private sector players are becoming integral to global defence OEM ecosystems, deepening trust-based partnerships that strengthen the India–Australia Defence and Security Cooperation Roadmap.





The collaboration may also serve as a model for future cross-border defence manufacturing ventures aligning Make in India with Australian Defence Industry Capability programs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







