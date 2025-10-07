



The Indian Army achieved over 94% accuracy in targeting enemy assets during Operation Sindoor by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) integrated with 26 years of historical data, Lt Gen Rajiv Sahni disclosed.





This AI system fused live feeds from sensors, drones, radars, and satellites onto a single interface, enabling commanders to precisely track enemy positions, assets, and logistics. The battlefield was modelled using extensive past data on enemy radio emissions and frequency signatures, facilitating pinpoint location of hostile units and equipment along the border.





The system's infrastructure allowed real-time data aggregation, creating a common surveillance picture usable by the Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force. Weather forecast data from the India Meteorological Department was incorporated to predict trajectory factors for long-range missiles through a specialised in-house AI app that forecasts conditions 200 km inside enemy territory. This enhanced situational awareness and coordination for military commanders across command levels.





Operation Sindoor saw rapid adaptation and enhancement of an indigenous electronic intelligence collation application, enabling improved target acquisition and decision-making speed.





The Indian Army's broader AI strategy includes establishing AI cells, collaboration with R&D, academia, and industry, and deploying secure cloud and edge computing for battlefield applications. The Army also opened an AI Research and Incubation Centre in Bengaluru to accelerate AI projects alongside DRDO and other partners.





Further development focuses on an integrated indigenous unified AI platform to merge operational, intelligence, logistics, and training applications into one secure system. The Army is concurrently advancing smart weapons, autonomous drones and vehicles, predictive maintenance, and AI decision-support modules.





Emphasis remains on a human-in-the-loop approach to maintain ethical control over autonomous systems. This comprehensive AI adoption aims to enhance combat precision, operational agility, and the Indian Army's technological edge in future warfare.







