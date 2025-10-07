



The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), part of India’s DRDO, is developing a revolutionary upgrade to its indigenous Lightweight Torpedo, aiming to enhance India’s underwater warfare capabilities amid growing Indo-Pacific security challenges, reported Girish Linganna of Mathrubhumi.





Building on the 2012 Shyena torpedo legacy, the upgraded torpedo retains the proven 25 km operational range but promises a dramatic 42% increase in speed, targeting approximately 47 knots (87 km/h) compared to the current 33 knots (61 km/h). This upgrade seeks to improve the torpedo’s ability to outpace and outlast enemy submarines in the Indian Ocean’s contested waters.





A key innovation is the integration of advanced Magnesium–Silver Chloride (Mg-AgCl) batteries delivering about 100 kW of power. These batteries are more energy-dense and efficient than the silver-zinc batteries currently used, enabling longer operational endurance and sustained high-speed travel without losing tracking or propulsion capabilities during extended underwater pursuits.





The battery upgrade supports an enhanced energy management system that allows extended “powered loiter” — the torpedo’s ability to remain active longer while searching for quiet or evasive targets. This is crucial to maintain speed and sensor function during complex, high-energy engagements.





Acoustic homing technology also sees a major boost with smarter software capable of distinguishing genuine targets from decoys and background noise. This AI-driven autonomy allows the torpedo’s onboard microprocessor to analyze signals in real-time, ignore false leads, and make rapid decisions for improved accuracy and target tracking under electronic countermeasures.





Structurally, the torpedo is reinforced to handle the stresses of higher underwater speeds and agile maneuvers during combat. This ensures reliability and survivability as it outperforms older generation torpedoes in speed and target engagement effectiveness.





This upgraded Lightweight Torpedo complements India’s heavyweight Varunastra torpedo, which weighs 1,500 kg, travels 40 km at speeds over 40 knots, and is already inducted into the Indian Navy. New submarine-launched variants of Varunastra are in development, extending operational range beyond 50 km.





NSTL is expanding its underwater weapons portfolio further with ambitious projects such as supercavitation torpedoes capable of speeds above 80 knots (148 km/h), reducing water drag by creating a gas bubble around the weapon. These are planned for platforms like the Scorpène-class submarines and INS Visakhapatnam-class destroyers.





Additionally, India procured the Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) Takshak from France equipped with electronic countermeasures, enhancing accuracy through sensor jamming and decoy neutralisation.





Another notable future system is the SMART (Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo), which combines a supersonic missile delivery system with torpedo attack capability, enabling standoff strikes up to 900 km. This offers a unique blend of range, speed, and tactical surprise.





The Lightweight Torpedo upgrade advances India’s ‘Make in India’ goals, with over 95% indigenous content in systems like Varunastra. Production by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) engages MSMEs, supporting job creation and technology development with potential civilian applications such as underwater robotics and autonomous systems.





Strategically, this development bolsters India’s maritime defence posture against increasingly sophisticated Chinese and regional naval threats. The faster, smarter, and more autonomous torpedo systems significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s ability to deter and neutralize submarine threats while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





In conclusion, NSTL’s upgraded Lightweight Torpedo embodies India’s commitment to technological self-reliance in underwater warfare, contributing to maritime superiority in the contested Indo-Pacific and safeguarding national security interests beneath the waves.





Based On Mathrubhumi Report







