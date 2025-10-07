



Pakistan's Director General of ISPR, Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, recently claimed that Chinese-made weapons performed "exceptionally well" during the four-day conflict with India in May 2025, known as Operation Sindoor.





He specifically cited recent Chinese platforms like J-10C and JF-17 fighter jets and PL-15 air-to-air missiles as demonstrating good performance, despite India's substantial offensive success during the conflict.





However, these claims by Pakistan strongly contrast with evidence and assessments from India and international analysts. India's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh reported the destruction of 8-10 Pakistani fighter jets—including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s—during the operation. Indian forces also destroyed Pakistani surveillance aircraft and critical military infrastructure, refuting Pakistan's claim that none of their jets were lost.





India's precision strike capabilities were prominently showcased by the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the indigenous Akashteer air defence system. The BrahMos missile, flying at Mach 2.8–3 with one-meter accuracy, inflicted severe damage on Pakistani airbases and military installations. Indian forces also successfully intercepted and destroyed Chinese PL-15 missiles fired by Pakistan.





Multiple reports highlighted the underperformance and failures of Chinese weapon systems supplied to Pakistan. Chinese air defence systems like HQ-9 and HQ-16 largely failed to intercept Indian missile strikes. Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles were downed or neutralised, and the J-10C and JF-17 fighter jets failed to prevent Indian air dominance.





Indian loitering munitions and electronic warfare measures overwhelmed Pakistani defences. The poor combat showing of these Chinese systems during Operation Sindoor called into question their reliability and raised doubts about China's military hardware capability in high-intensity conflicts, with broader implications for China's ambitions in the region.





Despite Pakistan's narrative of success, Indian and independent reports show India achieved decisive operational and strategic gains. India turned Pakistani airstrips into rubble, destroyed up to a third of Pakistan’s fighter jets, and denied Pakistan the ability to retaliate effectively. Pakistan's attempts to claim victory and the exceptional performance of Chinese weapons are widely regarded as misinformation or morale-boosting rhetoric that does not align with battlefield realities.





While Pakistan claims Chinese weapons performed exceptionally in Operation Sindoor, multiple credible sources and detailed operational reports demonstrate that Indian indigenous and Western weapons outperformed and neutralised Chinese systems, delivering significant damage to Pakistani military capabilities.





Based On India Today Report







