

A recent intelligence leak known as the Black Mirror hack has shaken India’s defence establishment, exposing systemic deception by Russia’s state-owned defence conglomerate, ROSTEC.

The revelations confirm years of speculation within the Indian Navy about chronic issues plaguing the MiG-29K carrier fighter fleet — particularly the unreliable Zhuk-ME radar systems that form the aircraft’s primary sensor suite.





What was once billed as a symbol of Indo-Russian defence cooperation has now emerged as a cautionary tale of commercial deceit. The MiG-29K, procured for India’s aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, was intended to provide a formidable air wing capable of maritime dominance. Instead, the fighters have been rendered unreliable by persistent radar and avionics failures, crippling operational readiness and pilot confidence.





The leaked ROSTEC documents, corroborated by Defence Security Asia, reveal that the MiG-29K’s Zhuk-ME radar was sold with falsified reliability data. Engineers reportedly simulated test outcomes rather than conducting live trials and even fabricated performance reports by installing dummy radar modules. The original promise of a 150-hour mean time between failures was exposed as fraudulent — with the actual performance dropping to between 60 and 90 hours.





This was not mere negligence. Email excerpts and internal memos show deliberate manipulation of export certifications to avoid “political tension.” The scandal thus moves beyond a technical failure into the realm of systematic malpractice — turning what should have been a high-performance combat asset into a recurring liability.





A carrier fighter’s radar determines its ability to detect threats, engage targets, and land safely in adverse conditions. For the Indian Navy, malfunctioning radars meant flying blind over the ocean. Pilots frequently aborted missions mid-flight due to abrupt radar shutdowns, compromising safety and mission objectives. By 2019, mission availability for the MiG-29K fleet had plummeted to between 15 and 47 percent — an alarming figure that left India’s two carriers under-armed during critical periods of maritime deployment.





India’s Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had already flagged the seriousness of the issue in its 2016 report, calling the procurement a “₹10,000-crore mistake.” It highlighted persistent problems in engines, airframes, and radar systems, but no significant corrective measures followed. Despite the severity of the findings, Russia’s response was limited to a token radar upgrade for just three aircraft between 2017 and 2018 — yielding negligible improvement in performance under tropical maritime humidity.





The ROSTEC leaks confirm that the Russian side prioritised protecting export contracts and sustaining propaganda of “strategic partnership” rather than resolving critical defects. The internal assessments admitted that India’s trust was so severely damaged that no further MiG-29K orders were expected. This admission signals a profound turning point in India-Russia defence relations, historically underpinned by decades of cooperation across air, land, and naval domains.





India’s 2023 decision to select the Dassault Rafale-M for carrier operations signifies a strategic realignment. The Rafale-M’s Thales RBE2 AESA radar offers superior detection, tracking, and multi-target engagement capabilities—representing a leap from the MiG-29K’s mechanically scanned Zhuk-ME. Moreover, the choice reflects a move toward defence partners with stricter quality assurance protocols and transparency, aligning with India’s broader policy of supplier diversification.





The radar reliability crisis directly reduced the Indian Navy’s ability to maintain power projection in the Indian Ocean. During joint exercises such as Malabar and Varuna, carrier-deployed MiGs often required backup from land-based fighters, nullifying the carrier’s tactical purpose. With China rapidly scaling up its carrier aviation through the J-15 and future stealth J-35 fighters, the MiG-29K crisis placed India at a temporary disadvantage in regional maritime deterrence.





The scandal arrives at a time when Russia faces economic constraints under Western sanctions and struggles to maintain global arms competitiveness. Losing credibility with India — historically its largest defence client — could trigger a cascading confidence loss among other MiG-29K operators, including Egypt and Myanmar. For Moscow, the revelations cut deeper than isolated hardware failure; they strike at the reputation of Russian military exports themselves.





The MiG-29K episode underscores the strategic necessity of domestic technology control. Indigenous projects like DRDO’s UTTAM AESA radar, designed for the TEJAS MK-1A and AMCA fighters, are emerging as pillars of long-term self-reliance. While retrofitting the MiG-29K with Indian radars is technically impractical, the lesson has been internalised — future acquisitions must pair foreign collaboration with stringent verification, transparency, and built-in accountability.





The Black Mirror leak is not merely an exposé of one radar’s flaws; it is an indictment of an unreliable defence model rooted in opacity and misplaced trust. The MiG-29K fleet will remain operational out of necessity, but every sortie now represents a lingering reminder of compromised integrity. India’s evolving procurement strategy — turning toward Western systems and indigenous programmes — reflects both disillusionment and determination.





In the sphere of defence cooperation, trust functions like aerodynamics: unseen, but essential. With ROSTEC’s credibility now fractured, the MiG-29K saga stands as a stark warning — that national security built on manipulated data is destined to fail long before its first battle.





