At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on Women, Peace, and Security, India issued a strong rebuttal against Pakistan's repeated accusations. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, called Pakistan’s statements a "delusional tirade," particularly criticising its narrative concerning Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that Pakistan’s attacks on India are baseless and intended solely to distract the international community.





Ambassador Harish highlighted Pakistan’s own grave human rights violations, citing Pakistan’s 1971 Operation Searchlight. During this military campaign, Pakistan’s army committed systematic genocide and mass rape of approximately 400,000 women citizens. India underscored that the global community remains aware of these atrocities, seeing through Pakistan's ongoing attempts at spreading propaganda.





India reaffirmed its record on advancing the agenda of women, peace, and security as "unblemished and unscathed," contrasting sharply with Pakistan’s history of violence against its own people. Ambassador Harish condemned Pakistan for bombing its own citizens and conducting what he described as "systematic genocide," labelling Pakistan’s accusations against India as misdirection and hyperbole.





The Indian statement came in response to remarks made by Counsellor Saima Saleem from Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, who had raised issues regarding India’s policies. The ongoing UNSC debate marked the 25th anniversary of UN Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000, which acknowledges the unique and disproportionate effects of armed conflict on women and stresses the importance of protecting women’s rights during such conflicts.





Earlier, in September 2025, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly and criticised Pakistan indirectly for being a "neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism." He condemned Pakistan’s state-supported terrorism, noting the frequent tracing of major international terrorist attacks back to Pakistan-based groups.





Minister Jaishankar called for strong condemnation of any nation that declares terrorism as state policy and fosters terror hubs operating on an industrial scale. He warned that those who condone such nations sponsoring terror will inevitably suffer repercussions, reinforcing India's position against Pakistan’s support for terrorism.





This diplomatic exchange highlights the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan at international forums, with India underscoring Pakistan’s record of domestic human rights violations and their impact on regional peace and security. The debate further reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing women’s rights and security amid ongoing regional conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







