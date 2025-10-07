



US President Donald Trump has reiterated his false claim of having ended the India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor through trade-related measures. Speaking on Monday (local time), Trump asserted that his use of tariffs and trade policies had a decisive impact on global conflicts, including the tense situation between India and Pakistan.





Despite repeated denials by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Trump continues to credit himself with brokering peace via economic pressure.





Trump stated, "We're a rich country again, we're a powerful country because, you know, I've ended seven wars, at least half of them were because of my ability at trade and because of tariffs." He claimed that without tariffs, multiple wars would still be ongoing. Specifically referencing the India-Pakistan border tensions, he said, "If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down... What I said was very effective."





He also emphasised the economic migration of companies into the US from Canada, Mexico, China, and elsewhere, linking it to his tariff policies. On the upcoming visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump commented that tariffs would be a central discussion topic, highlighting purported shifts in global manufacturing and trade flows toward the US due to the strength of his economic policies.





Earlier, on September 21, Trump claimed during another public appearance at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner that he deserved a Nobel Prize for ending seven wars, including the dispute between India and Pakistan. He asserted, “We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia.”





Trump’s claims extended to listing various conflicts he said were resolved under his influence, naming tensions such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and the Congo. He attributed approximately 60 percent of these conflict resolutions to trade diplomacy, stating, “Just look at that... And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade.”





India’s Ministry of External Affairs has consistently rejected the notion that Trump played any role in ending or mediating the India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor. The operation, which involved targeted counterterror efforts along the Line of Control, did not result in any official peace or ceasefire agreements influenced by external trade policies.





Trump's repeated assertions linking US tariff policies to ending the India-Pakistan crisis and other global conflicts are unsubstantiated and contradicted by official Indian government statements and independent analysts monitoring South Asian security dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







