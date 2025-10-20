



The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has intensified its vigilance along the India–Bangladesh border amid heightened security measures during the festive season. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF Tripura Frontier carried out coordinated operations on Sunday, leading to the apprehension of 21 individuals involved in illegal cross-border movement.





In the first operation conducted at Agartala Railway Station, BSF personnel detained eleven Bangladeshi nationals.





These individuals were found to have entered India unlawfully from Bangladesh and were attempting to travel further into the country by train. Their movements raised suspicions during routine surveillance, prompting immediate verification and subsequent arrest.





In a separate incident in North Tripura district, BSF troopers intercepted ten Rohingya migrants, including women and children, who were preparing to cross back into Bangladesh. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had travelled from Delhi and Jammu with the objective of reaching Moulvibazar in Bangladesh, using Tripura as their transit route. Their plan was disrupted by timely intervention from the border forces.





The BSF spokesman stated that the operations reflect the enhanced coordination and intelligence-sharing between units to prevent infiltration and human trafficking across the porous India–Bangladesh border.





Special focus has been placed on detecting illegal migration networks that exploit vulnerable individuals and attempt to move them across international borders during high-traffic festive periods.





All apprehended persons have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action. The BSF reiterated its commitment to ensuring border security and maintaining strict surveillance to curb all forms of illegal cross-border movement in the north-eastern sector.





