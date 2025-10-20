

India’s defence modernisation drive is poised for a significant leap forward, with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, slated to meet on 23 November 2025.

The council will deliberate on several major indigenous weapon system procurements for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Among the highlights are a ₹33,000 crore contract for four Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), new rocket launchers for the Army, and fresh consignments of medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MR-SAMs) for both the Navy and the Indian Air Force.





The upcoming DAC meeting will be attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs. All three proposals on the agenda—rocket launchers, MR-SAM systems, and LPDs—have already received clearance from the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) headed by Defence Secretary R.K. Singh.





These projects, being entirely indigenous in design and production, reinforce the Centre’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the defence sector.





For the Air Force and Navy, the MR-SAM procurement represents a critical step in strengthening India’s air defence network. Developed domestically and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, the MR-SAM system can engage airborne threats at ranges up to 100 kilometres.





It is capable of intercepting both aircraft and hostile missiles, and over 300 units are expected to be ordered collectively by the two services. This missile system is already in operational use across all three branches of the armed forces, with a proven track record of reliability.





The Army’s upgrade plans include the acquisition of additional Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers (MBRLs), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). With a firing range nearing 90 kilometres, the Pinaka provides the Army with highly mobile, long-range firepower for battlefield support. The procurement under consideration includes about 1,000 new rockets, further reinforcing India’s artillery strike capability.





Another Army-focused proposal concerns specialised air-defence vehicles that carry command and control systems. These mobile platforms will enhance the Army’s coordination in real-time aerial threat response—a capability that was commendably demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, the four-day cross-border conflict earlier this year in which India’s integrated air-defence network played a decisive role.





The most substantial proposal on the DAC’s table, however, is the ₹33,000 crore deal for four indigenously-built LPDs. These massive amphibious warfare ships, each with a displacement exceeding 20,000 tons, are comparable in scale to small aircraft carriers.





In addition to amphibious assault roles, the LPDs are designed to function as supply and logistics support vessels, essential for power projection and humanitarian missions.





The approval of this project would deliver a significant boost to India’s shipbuilding sector, with competing bids expected from several major Indian shipyards.





Given the scale of investment involved, final approval for the LPD project will rest with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The DAC’s recommendations are expected to pave the way for CCS clearance, likely later this year.





There had been some uncertainty about the meeting’s timing due to its overlap with the Naval Commanders’ Conference, originally scheduled for the same week. A final decision has now been made to hold both meetings immediately after Diwali, on 23 November, ensuring that both key discussions proceed without disruption.





