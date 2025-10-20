



India is preparing to introduce a new generation of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles capable of striking targets up to 800 kilometres away within the next two to three years.





The enhanced system is presently undergoing advanced testing to validate its performance and integration with existing platforms.





The upgrade represents a major leap in India’s precision strike capability, covering both land and sea targets while relying on familiar launch systems already in service.





The new 800-kilometre version continues to operate at close to Mach 3, maintaining the hallmark speed of the BrahMos family while incorporating superior navigation technologies that significantly improve accuracy.





Enhanced electronic counter‑countermeasures provide resilience against enemy jamming, ensuring reliable operation even in heavily contested environments. These refinements make the upgraded missile suitable for deep‑strike missions as well as coastal defence roles, reinforcing India’s deterrence posture across multiple domains.





Parallel to this, BrahMos Aerospace is developing the BrahMos‑NG, a lighter and more compact derivative designed for a wider range of aircraft.





The new missile will enable integration with smaller fighter jets that currently cannot accommodate the standard BrahMos‑A variant, thereby broadening India’s aerial strike potential. Trials for the air‑launched versions are expected to continue into the latter half of the decade, with operational deployment anticipated after 2027 on Su‑30MKI squadrons.





Financially, the extended‑range BrahMos program represents one of India’s largest indigenous weapon investments, with contracts exceeding ₹58,000 crore.





The Indian Navy placed an order last year for 220 extended‑range units, signifying its intent to standardise the missile across surface ships and coastal batteries. Such large‑scale procurement underscores New Delhi’s strategy to equip its armed forces with home‑produced advanced technologies while reducing import dependency.





The 800‑kilometre BrahMos rollout marks a pivotal step in India’s long‑term ambition to strengthen its self‑reliant defence posture.





The continued evolution of the BrahMos line—from land‑attack configurations to air‑ and sea‑launched models—highlights how indigenous modernisation and joint technological development are redefining India’s strategic edge in the Indo‑Pacific theatre.





Agencies







