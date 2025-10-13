



Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has arrived in New Delhi on October 12, 2025, as part of her official Indo-Pacific diplomatic tour covering India, Singapore, and China.





The week-long visit, scheduled from October 12 to October 17, aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance strategic cooperation under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.





In New Delhi, Anand is set to hold high-level talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The discussions will focus on formulating a framework for strategic cooperation in three key areas — trade diversification, energy transformation, and security collaboration. This agenda reflects both nations’ intent to deepen ties in economic and geopolitical domains.





Following her engagements in Delhi, Anand will travel to Mumbai to interact with Canadian and Indian business leaders. The focus of these meetings will be on identifying opportunities for enhanced investment, promoting job creation, and expanding economic linkages between Canada and India. This approach is aligned with Canada’s broader objective of expanding its market reach and solidifying economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





In Singapore, Anand will meet with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. The meeting will underscore Canada’s efforts to deepen cooperation with Singapore, a critical partner in Southeast Asia, and will highlight progress made towards a Canada–ASEAN free trade agreement. Anand is expected to emphasise the importance of concluding FTA negotiations by 2026 to unlock greater economic potential in the region.





Her final stop will be in Beijing, where Anand will meet with China’s Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi.





The discussions will focus on maintaining and developing ties as Canada and China celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship. Engagements will likely cover both opportunities and challenges in bilateral relations, particularly in trade and security.





In her official statement ahead of the trip, Anand stressed the importance of building stable and reliable partnerships abroad, linking external cooperation directly to Canada’s domestic strength. She reiterated Canada’s commitment to being a trusted partner of choice for Indo-Pacific nations, aiming to position the country strategically within a region that is becoming increasingly central to global economic and security frameworks.





Based On ANI Report







