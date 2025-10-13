

In a fresh reiteration of his foreign policy approach, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that his use of economic leverage and tariff threats helped prevent several international conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 13, 2025, Trump asserted that he had “settled a few wars just based on tariffs.”





According to Trump, his warning to both New Delhi and Islamabad about imposing heavy tariffs — ranging between 100 to 200 percent — effectively brought the situation under control.





He claimed that his intervention led to the cessation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in less than 24 hours. “If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war,” Trump remarked during the press interaction.





Elaborating on his approach, Trump explained that his administration’s strategy of economic deterrence played a central role in bringing adversarial nations to the negotiation table. “Having the ability to use tariffs has brought peace to the world,” he said, adding that trade restrictions served as a powerful diplomatic tool for influencing governments’ decisions to cease fighting.





Trump specifically cited the India-Pakistan tensions earlier this year as an instance where this method proved effective. Referring to the episode, he claimed that several military aircraft had been shot down and armed exchanges had escalated before his warning prompted both sides to stand down and engage in dialogue.





“These are two nuclear nations... and within 24 hours I had a peace deal,” he told reporters, asserting that financial and trade considerations shaped both countries’ decisions.





The U.S. President further linked his so-called “tariff diplomacy” to what he described as seven successful peace arrangements across different regions. “Not in all cases, but probably at least five of the seven peace deals we’ve done so far were by trade,” Trump said, emphasising that denying market access and economic cooperation was a potent incentive for peace.





Trump’s statements echoed similar claims made during his appearance on Fox News on October 9, where he also credited his tariffs policy for helping end the India-Pakistan conflict in May. During that interview, he said countries had been “fighting for several years with heavy casualties” and that his trade measures brought stability.





On September 21, during the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner, Trump repeated his assertion that he deserved recognition for “ending seven wars,” including conflicts such as those between India and Pakistan and Thailand and Cambodia. He tied these achievements to his “trade-based peace” doctrine, declaring that economic interests outweighed military aggression.





However, official sources in New Delhi have once again dismissed Trump’s assertions. India has consistently maintained that all outstanding issues with Pakistan, including matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir, are strictly bilateral and do not require third-party mediation.





The Indian government continues to uphold its long-standing position that external actors have no role in discussions with Islamabad.





Trump’s comments mark yet another instance of his repeated efforts to credit Washington’s trade leverage for geopolitical stability, a claim that has not been corroborated by either of the nations mentioned.





While his statements align with his broader narrative of using economic tools as instruments of diplomacy, India’s position remains unchanged — that peace and conflict resolution in South Asia will continue to be determined through direct bilateral dialogue.





Based On ANI Report







