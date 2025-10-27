



IndiGo Airlines commenced its direct service between Kolkata and Guangzhou on 27 October 2025, ending a five-year gap in flights along this busy corridor. The Airbus A320neo departed Kolkata at 10:07 PM and arrived in Guangzhou at 4:05 AM local time, carrying 176 passengers on its inaugural journey.





The arrival was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, attended by passengers, airline officials, and representatives from the Airports Authority of India. The event was celebrated as a milestone by both Indian and Chinese officials, underscoring the significance of renewed air connectivity.





Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing, in a statement on social media, warmly welcomed passengers to China, reflecting the positive diplomatic tone accompanying the flight’s launch. Chinese Deputy Consul General Qin Yong described the day as pivotal for bilateral relations, calling the flight the “first fruit” of recent high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.





The restart of daily non-stop flights is expected to facilitate trade, investment, tourism, and strengthened people-to-people links. Guangzhou’s status as a global manufacturing and export hub makes direct air routes vital for business and cultural exchange. The city’s connectivity is anticipated to meet rising demand for passenger and cargo traffic between India and China.





IndiGo is planning further connections, with flights between Delhi and Guangzhou commencing 10 November, and the Shanghai–Delhi route resuming with three weekly services on 9 November. These developments signal both governments’ commitment to restoring and expanding cross-border mobility.





Currently, IndiGo is the sole operator for the Kolkata–Guangzhou route; daily services are confirmed going forward. The Airports Authority of India has assured full support and amenities for the new flights.





Officials consider the resumption a significant diplomatic gesture, indicating renewed effort and consensus at the leadership level to strengthen India-China connectivity after years of COVID-19 related disruption. The growing frequency of flights is expected to unlock new opportunities across tourism and business sectors.





Based On ANI Report







