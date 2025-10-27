



India reiterated its steadfast commitment to promoting peace, progress, and prosperity across East Asia during the 20th East Asia Summit (EAS) held in Kuala Lumpur.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlined India’s role as a dependable partner in advancing maritime cooperation and regional stability.

In his address, Jaishankar conveyed the Prime Minister’s greetings on the EAS’s 20th anniversary, noting the forum’s vital role as a cornerstone for dialogue and partnership among participating nations. He stressed that India values the EAS framework as an essential platform for promoting a peaceful, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.





Reaffirming India’s commitment to the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Jaishankar announced that 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. This initiative aims to deepen collaboration on maritime security, connectivity, and sustainable ocean governance. He also welcomed the participation of additional nations in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, expanding cooperative opportunities in the region.





On regional issues, the Minister highlighted India’s humanitarian role in Myanmar, recalling its swift response after the March earthquake. He reaffirmed New Delhi’s ongoing commitment to cross-border connectivity projects, including the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, which aims to strengthen trade and people-to-people linkages.





Addressing emerging security challenges, Jaishankar raised concerns over cyber scam centres operating in the region, noting that such activities have ensnared Indian nationals. He called for enhanced regional cooperation to counter cybercrime and safeguard digital infrastructure.





Touching upon global conflicts, Jaishankar expressed concern over the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine. He said these conflicts threaten food security, energy flows, and international trade, while reiterating India’s support for the Gaza peace plan and its call for an early resolution to the war in Ukraine.





Emphasising India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, Jaishankar urged for a united and uncompromising global response. He stated that terrorism remains a corrosive global threat, underscoring the imperative of zero tolerance and asserting India’s right to self-defence against such acts.





Concluding his intervention, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s faith in the East Asia Summit as a pillar for regional peace and prosperity. He expressed optimism about the Summit’s outcomes and its role in shaping a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific future.





The 20th East Asia Summit convened leaders from 19 nations, including ASEAN member states, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, alongside invited guests—the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa—representing BRICS and the G20 presidencies. Discussions centred on economic stability, global security challenges, and avenues for deeper regional cooperation.





The Summit forms part of a broader series of ASEAN-related events hosted by Malaysia this week, including the 47th ASEAN Summit, the 3rd AZEC Leaders’ Meeting, and the 5th RCEP Summit. Later in the evening, Minister Jaishankar is scheduled to attend a gala dinner hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and First Lady Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, celebrating the milestone 20th anniversary of the EAS.





Based On ANI Report







