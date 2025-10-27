



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has successfully conducted the maiden flight of the Unmanned Kiran aircraft, marking a major milestone in India’s Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) program in January 2025 at its Bangalore unit.





Referred to as the Optionally Manned Combat Aircraft (OMCA), this platform signifies HAL’s innovative approach to re-engineering legacy trainer jets into advanced unmanned systems capable of modern combat roles.





The OMCA is based on the Indian Air Force’s Kiran MK-II jet trainer, a trusted aircraft that has served for decades in pilot training. Instead of retiring the fleet, HAL’s initiative converts these airframes into cost-effective combat assets equipped with remote and autonomous control systems.





This transformation underscores India’s growing emphasis on operational versatility, indigenous technology, and efficient resource utilisation in military aviation.





In its unmanned configuration, the Kiran OMCA is designed primarily as a decoy platform to attract and deplete enemy air defences.





Operating in tandem with manned fighters, it can simulate multiple radar signatures and flight profiles to mislead hostile systems.





Furthermore, with payload integration capability, the aircraft can undertake limited strike missions, making it a valuable complement to frontline fighters in contested environments.





The system supports dual operational modes—autonomous and ground-controlled. When operating autonomously, it can execute pre-programmed missions using onboard intelligence. In the ground-controlled mode, it allows operators to command flight and mission tasks in real time, enhancing flexibility during combat operations. Such a dual configuration extends its application from electronic warfare and reconnaissance to secondary attack roles.





The Unmanned Kiran will form a key component of HAL’s broader CATS ecosystem, which also includes the CATS Warrior loyal wingman, CATS Hunter missile drone, and other cooperative combat assets. Together, they are envisioned to operate in coordinated swarms supporting manned fighter aircraft like the Tejas Mk-1A and Rafale.





HAL plans to showcase the OMCA demonstrator at Aero India 2025, highlighting India’s technological advances in unmanned combat aviation. The successful maiden flight demonstrates both the feasibility of reconfiguring legacy aircraft for modern warfare and the progress of India’s indigenous unmanned systems ecosystem toward operational maturity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







