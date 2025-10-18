



Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has once again turned to anti-India rhetoric as his military faces mounting setbacks against the Taliban in the country’s north-western regions. Addressing cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, Munir made sweeping statements about regional stability, claiming that “there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment,” while simultaneously issuing veiled threats against India. His speech, reported by Dawn, appeared aimed at deflecting from the internal crises gripping Pakistan’s security apparatus.





Despite the rhetoric, Pakistan’s armed forces continue to suffer significant territorial and operational losses in their prolonged clashes with Taliban insurgents. These domestic troubles come mere months after Pakistan’s humiliating defeat in the wake of Operation Sindoor, when Indian forces executed a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).





During the operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed approximately a dozen Pakistani aircraft, including four to five F‑16s on the ground and a similar number of F‑16s and JF‑17s in aerial engagements. Several key airbases, command centres, and radar installations were reduced to rubble, with one surface-to-air missile (SAM) battery completely neutralised. The strategic blow left Pakistan scrambling for a ceasefire, which Indian officials assert was initiated by the Pakistani side through Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) channels.





Nevertheless, Munir attempted to project defiance. “We will never be intimidated nor coerced by rhetoric and shall respond decisively, beyond proportions, to even a minor provocation,” he declared, attempting to mask the fact that Islamabad’s calls for restraint had followed devastating losses. His remarks presented a familiar narrative of misplaced bravado, positioning Pakistan as a besieged victim rather than an aggressor responsible for cross-border terrorism.





Munir further warned that Pakistan’s military capabilities would impose “retributive military and economic losses” well beyond India’s expectations if hostilities resumed. Analysts, however, view such statements as an act of rhetorical diversion rather than military credibility. The ongoing domestic insurgency, economic collapse, and international isolation have severely constrained Islamabad’s ability to sustain any prolonged confrontation.





India’s Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The Indian Armed Forces swiftly targeted militant camps and logistical hubs across the border, effectively neutralising threats while preventing Pakistani air and ground counteractions from causing significant damage. The strikes also demonstrated India’s advanced precision‑strike and electronic warfare capabilities, reinforcing its deterrence posture.





As Pakistan’s internal disarray deepens—with its army embroiled in counter‑insurgency operations and its leadership under fire from both domestic opposition and global watchdogs—Munir’s bombastic posturing appears to serve one clear purpose: preserving military morale and political relevance. His anti-India proclamations are increasingly being viewed as an attempt to consolidate control at home rather than a reflection of any real external strength.





Based On ANI Report







