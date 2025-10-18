



The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Titanium & Superalloy Materials Plant at PTC Industries' Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, marking a significant step in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence and aerospace materials.





This plant, spread over 50 acres and established with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, has a production capacity exceeding 6,000 tons per annum. It enables India to produce aviation-grade titanium and superalloys using domestic and recycled sources, thereby reducing dependence on imports and enhancing strategic materials independence.





Rajnath Singh stressed that true national strength comes when India can manufacture its own materials, components, chips, and alloys. By producing rare materials critical to defence, space, and electronics sectors domestically, India will safeguard its technological sovereignty and become a technology creator. He highlighted that only a few countries currently have the capacity to refine and manufacture these high-end materials, putting India among a select group with this ability.





The plant will particularly support the manufacture of critical parts for fighter jets, missiles, naval systems, and satellites. This initiative also represents a broader shift from "Make in India" to "Design, Develop and Deliver in India," reflecting a changed mindset towards technology and defence manufacturing.





A notable development at the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between PTC Industries and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). This joint venture aims to design, develop, and manufacture propulsion systems, guided bombs, and small aero-engines for missiles, UAVs, and loitering munitions. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the indigenisation of advanced propulsion technologies, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening India's defence manufacturing base.





PTC Industries received Letters of Technical Acceptance (LoTA) from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), under DRDO, for key indigenous components. These include the Titanium Rear Fin Root Casting for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, developed with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). Additionally, LoTA was granted for Oil Tank Assembly Titanium Castings related to the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE-2), developed in partnership with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).





The company also received a purchase order for post-cast operations to manufacture single-crystal turbine blades for the KDE-2 engine, marking a major advancement in producing one of the most complex and high-value components in modern jet engines. This development is a significant milestone in India's indigenous capability to produce structural castings and advanced materials for next-generation fighter jets and aerospace engines.





The Defence Minister, accompanied by notable dignitaries including the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, toured the complex and reviewed the advanced infrastructure. The Strategic Materials Technology Complex is expected to create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, supporting start-ups and MSMEs in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and contributing to the region's economic growth.





The inauguration of this plant reflects India's strategic focus on building a robust domestic supply chain for critical defence and aerospace materials, underpinning future technological and defence advancements under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).​





Based On NIE Report







