

The Indian Air Force has reportedly expressed growing doubt over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) ability to deliver the first TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by the revised March 2026 deadline.

The concern emerges even after HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil reaffirmed this timeline during the fighter’s maiden flight at Nashik on 17 October, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Initially, HAL had pledged that two of the 83 ordered aircraft would be handed over by October 2025. However, missed milestones and repeated extensions have prompted the IAF to re-evaluate HAL’s schedule credibility.





Defence sources revealed that HAL had earlier blamed delays on engine supply constraints from the United States. Yet, insiders stated that four General Electric F404 engines had already been received, the first arriving as early as April.





“Engines are here, but where is the first fighter jet?” one source remarked, indicating a disconnect between deliveries and assembly progress. The situation reflects persistent lag in system integration and testing, rather than mere hardware shortages.





Under the 2021 contract, initial deliveries were supposed to start in February 2024. Continuous setbacks linked to engine supply, avionics software integration, and testing have steadily pushed the schedule back by two years.





IAF representatives disclosed limited faith in the new targets, noting that the full assembly, testing, and certification cycle alone could stretch another six months. “Even if all goes well, induction before mid-2026 appears unlikely,” a senior officer admitted.





Weapon integration trials remain underway and are likely to require additional validation time. After these are completed, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) must issue formal flight clearance.





This mandatory process could take a minimum of six months, particularly if technical observations arise. CEMILAC’s oversight extends to every Line Replaceable Unit, system, software package, and material used across India’s military aviation platforms, ensuring compliance with operational standards.





The delay carries significant operational implications. Following the MiG‑21 fleet retirement, the IAF’s active squadron count has fallen to 29 — well below the sanctioned strength of 42. Senior officers have voiced concern that the continuing shortfall leaves the force stretched across both northern and western fronts.





The TEJAS MK-1A, a refined derivative of the TEJAS MK-1, promises upgraded radar, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, and simplified maintenance. Nevertheless, deferred deliveries threaten to slow the IAF’s combat modernisation drive.





HAL signed a ₹48,000‑crore deal in 2021 to supply 83 MK-1A fighters. More recently, the Defence Ministry sanctioned procurement of an additional 97 aircraft for over ₹62,000 crore, with deliveries planned between 2027 and 2033.





HAL officials assert that both Bangalore assembly lines are now operational at maximum throughput and that work on multiple MK-1A prototypes is progressing. The company is also expanding its domestic supplier base to improve component availability and speed up production.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has repeatedly highlighted systemic schedule failures in the country’s aerospace manufacturing sector. Speaking in May 2025, he criticised recurring slippages and urged realistic planning during contract negotiations.





“No project I can think of has ever finished on time,” he had said candidly, underlining the need for accountability within production agencies.





Despite HAL’s assurances, the Air Force remains cautious. With operational pressures mounting and schedule confidence low, HAL’s ability to meet its March 2026 commitment will likely determine the credibility of future indigenous combat aircraft programs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







