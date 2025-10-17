



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly flag off the first batch of BrahMos supersonic missiles manufactured at the newly operational facility in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar on Saturday. This ceremonial dispatch represents a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Test Facility in Lucknow became fully operational following its inauguration on May 11, 2025. This state-of-the-art manufacturing unit represents the first complete indigenous missile production facility within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), capable of handling the entire process from assembly to final deployment preparation.





The Lucknow facility houses comprehensive modern infrastructure for missile integration, rigorous testing protocols, and final quality assurance checks. All missiles produced at this facility undergo extensive verification procedures before being certified for deployment by the Indian Armed Forces, ensuring adherence to the highest technical standards.





During Saturday's inauguration ceremony, both ministers will inaugurate the dedicated Booster Building and observe live demonstrations of the booster docking process. The event will feature detailed presentations covering airframe construction, avionics integration, Pre-Dispatch Inspection (PDI) procedures in the Warhead Building, and BrahMos simulator equipment capabilities.





The operational BrahMos facility is expected to generate sustained GST revenue for Uttar Pradesh while creating substantial employment opportunities for highly skilled technical personnel. This manufacturing hub strengthens India's position in the "Make in India, Make for the World" initiative, demonstrating the country's growing self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.





The Lucknow unit establishes Uttar Pradesh as a critical partner in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. As the first facility in the UPDIC to achieve complete indigenous missile system production capabilities, it sets a precedent for future defence manufacturing projects in the region.





Saturday's ceremony will include a comprehensive tree plantation program, storage trolley demonstrations, GST bill presentations, and live demonstrations of the Mobile Autonomous Launcher system. These activities highlight both the environmental consciousness and technological sophistication of the modern defence manufacturing approach.





The successful dispatch of this first consignment marks the transition from facility establishment to active production, positioning the Lucknow unit as a key contributor to India's strategic missile capabilities and export potential in the global defence market.





Based On PTI Report







