



US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor held a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi on October 11, 2025, engaging with senior Indian officials including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, reflecting a robust and evolving India-US relationship under the leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi.​





Gor described his meeting with Prime Minister Modi as "incredible," emphasizing the importance of cooperation in defence, trade, and technology. The two also discussed critical minerals, which have gained strategic importance given global supply constraints and China's export restrictions. This dialogue indicates both nations' recognition of critical minerals' vital role in tech and defence industries.​





The meeting took place amidst ongoing trade tensions, notably the US administration's imposition of a 50% tariff on many Indian exports, including penalties related to India's continued Russian oil imports.





Despite these strains, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, sharing that the leaders had an "incredible phone call" just before his departure for India, reinforcing optimism about future bilateral ties.​





Prime Minister Modi welcomed Ambassador Gor warmly, expressing confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two nations.





The US Embassy in India echoed this sentiment, underscoring the ambition to deepen strategic ties and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship.​





Additionally, Gor's role extends beyond the ambassadorial position to include a special envoy mandate for South and Central Asia, reflecting an expanded US focus and authority in the region that encompasses bilateral and broader regional strategic interests.​





The meetings highlighted shared priorities in defence cooperation, trade negotiations, technological collaboration, and critical minerals, set against the backdrop of strong personal relations between the top leadership of both countries.





The dialogue signals ongoing efforts to navigate current trade challenges and expand strategic collaboration for mutual benefit.​





Based On ANI Report







