



US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor recently held an "incredible meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. During their discussions, they covered critical areas such as trade, critical minerals, and defense cooperation.





This meeting marked Gor's first official comment after his confirmation by the US Senate as the next ambassador to India. Gor, the youngest US ambassador to India and considered a close aide of President Donald Trump, is on a six-day visit to Delhi accompanied by US Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas.





PM Modi welcomed Gor warmly and expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both leaders held a framed photo showing Modi and Trump in a joint address, signifying hopes for continued close ties.





Before meeting Modi, Gor also held talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, further discussing the strategic partnership between the two nations.​





Sergio Gor highlighted the positive personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi, describing Trump as considering Modi a "great leader and personal friend." Gor mentioned that Trump and Modi had an "incredible" recent phone conversation just before his trip to New Delhi, and such high-level communication is expected to continue in the coming weeks and months.​





Despite these diplomatic engagements, tensions remain due to President Trump's imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports. Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including an additional 25 percent levy related to India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil.





India has strongly condemned these tariffs as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." The tariffs affect a wide range of Indian goods such as apparel, precious stones, jewellery, footwear, and chemicals, threatening thousands of Indian exporters and impacting employment, especially in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat.​





Amid these challenges, India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that both countries are in "constant dialogue" over the proposed bilateral trade agreement, aiming to finalize it by November 2025. Multiple rounds of negotiations have taken place, with the sixth round postponed but expected soon.





Both sides are working towards a mutually beneficial trade deal, with India emphasizing the protection of the interests of its farmers and dairy sector, while remaining committed to progressing trade relations.





Piyush Goyal also noted that despite the US government shutdown causing some delays, discussions are actively continuing at various levels. Positive meetings have also involved US trade representatives and business leaders, who have expressed confidence in India’s growth story and interest in expanded trade and investment.​





PM Modi and President Trump recently held phone conversations, which have raised expectations for constructive outcomes in the trade negotiations. Modi indicated progress is being reviewed, and both leaders agreed to stay in close touch to advance talks. Indian authorities continue to defend their energy policies linked to Russian oil imports and resist unilateral tariff concessions, highlighting India’s sovereign right to strategic autonomy. Concurrently, India has taken steps such as reducing GST on many goods domestically to support consumption amid tariff impacts.​





While the India-US relationship remains strained by trade tariffs imposed by the US, diplomatic channels are active, marked by optimistic meetings like that of Sergio Gor with PM Modi. Both sides are committed to continuing dialogue, seeking a trade agreement that balances India’s domestic priorities with expanding bilateral commerce and strategic cooperation.​





