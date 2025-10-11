



DRDO has completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of the Futuristic Unmanned Fighter Aircraft (FUFA), marking a significant milestone in the development of this advanced unmanned combat platform, according to some unconfirmed media reports.





The PDR completion indicates that the basic design and configuration aspects have been finalized and reviewed for feasibility and technical soundness.





Following the PDR, DRDO has commenced testing of wind tunnel models for FUFA, which is a crucial phase to validate the aerodynamic properties and stealth characteristics of the aircraft design under various simulated flight conditions. These tests help refine the design and ensure optimal performance in real-world scenarios.





The development of FUFA builds on key technologies emerging from DRDO’s earlier unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs, including the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWiFT). SWiFT serves as a technological incubator, demonstrating important capabilities like stealth, autonomous navigation, and high-speed flight control, which are integral to FUFA’s intended operational profile.





FUFA represents a next-generation unmanned fighter aircraft aiming for high stealth, supersonic speeds, and autonomous operation with advanced avionics and weapon systems. It is part of India’s ambitions to develop cutting-edge autonomous combat platforms that can operate alongside manned fighter jets for enhanced battlefield effectiveness.





The FUFA project underscores DRDO's commitment to advancing indigenous aerospace technologies, integrating stealth design, propulsion, autonomous flight systems, and sophisticated weapons integration to meet future air combat requirements.





This achievement places India among the growing number of nations developing sixth-generation fighter technologies, with FUFA expected to provide a significant capability boost once it progresses into prototype development and flight testing phases.





The completion of FUFA’s Preliminary Design Review and the start of wind tunnel testing mark a pivotal phase in India's ambition to field futuristic unmanned fighter aircraft with autonomous, high-performance, stealth combat capabilities in the near future.​​





