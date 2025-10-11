



India has announced a series of new healthcare projects for Afghanistan as part of its ongoing medical cooperation. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the initiatives include setting up a Thalassemia centre and a modern diagnostic centre in Kabul, along with replacing the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH).





These efforts aim to address critical gaps in Afghanistan’s medical infrastructure, particularly in specialised treatment and diagnostics.





In addition, India will construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul’s Bagrami district, and establish both an Oncology Centre and a Trauma Centre in Kabul. Further expanding healthcare access, five maternity health clinics will be built across Paktika, Khost, and Paktia provinces. These facilities are intended to improve maternal and child health services in remote and underserved regions.





As a symbolic gesture of friendship and humanitarian commitment, India has gifted 20 ambulances to Afghanistan. Five of these ambulances were personally handed over by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar to Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi. Alongside medical projects, India will continue to offer scholarships to Afghan students under the e-ICCR program, underscoring its support for capacity building and human resource development in Afghanistan.





Both countries have also welcomed the operationalisation of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor. This initiative is aimed at boosting direct trade and commerce, enhancing the movement of goods and reducing logistical challenges. The corridor is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic linkages between the two nations.





The announcements come during Muttaqi’s week-long visit to India from October 9–16, marking the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. During his engagements, Muttaqi revealed that both sides have agreed to establish a trade committee to explore new economic opportunities, including investments in Afghanistan’s minerals and energy sectors.





Earlier this year, diplomatic interactions between the two nations included India’s special envoy Anand Prakash visiting Kabul in April to discuss political and trade relations, and a January meeting between Muttaqi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai. These exchanges paved the way for the current round of talks and cooperation agreements.





Muttaqi’s talks with EAM Jaishankar covered a wide range of issues — economic, political, diplomatic, regional, and security-related. He confirmed that India will upgrade its technical presence in Kabul and pledged to broaden health activities in Afghanistan. Both sides agreed to strengthen the air corridor and reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening trade and investment partnerships.





In a significant diplomatic move, Jaishankar announced plans to upgrade India’s Kabul mission to a full-fledged embassy. The mission was closed in 2021 after the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan. This step signals India’s intent to re-engage at the official diplomatic level while maintaining a humanitarian focus.





The Afghan foreign minister expressed gratitude for India’s warm reception and acknowledged assistance provided to earthquake victims. He described his visit as historic, being his first trip to India as FM, and emphasised the importance of bilateral cooperation for Afghanistan’s stability and development.





Based On ANI Report







