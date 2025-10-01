



DRDO is set to test a new class of hypersonic missile, specifically a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV), by the end of 2025. This missile, named "Dhvani," represents a critical advancement in India’s hypersonic weapons program, aiming to strengthen the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities.





HGVs are known for their ability to manoeuvre at speeds exceeding Mach 5, which makes them highly difficult for current missile defence systems to intercept.





The development of this missile builds on DRDO’s extensive experience with hypersonic technology demonstrated through programs like the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV). The HSTDV successfully tested scramjet propulsion — an air-breathing engine capable of supersonic combustion — achieving speeds near Mach 6.





Tests of the scramjet combustor reached a record duration of over 1,000 seconds on the ground, validating core technologies required for sustained hypersonic flight.





The new HGV is distinct from hypersonic cruise missiles in that it is boosted to high altitudes by a rocket and then glides at hypersonic speeds toward its target, combining high speed with advanced maneuverability. This makes it a potent weapon against both land and maritime targets, as it can evade interception by flying at lower altitudes and performing complex terminal phase manoeuvres.





DRDO's recent ground and flight tests have focused on critical subsystems such as airframe aerodynamics, thermal management, scramjet engine performance, and guidance systems. The successful tests of the supersonic combustion engine and the advanced ceramic thermal barrier coatings demonstrate the technical maturity approaching flight readiness.





The upcoming test at the end of 2025 will likely be a full-scale flight trial of the "Dhvani" HGV, further validating India's operational capability to deploy hypersonic weapons. This milestone underscores India's entry into the elite group of nations with hypersonic technology, a strategic game-changer in regional and global defence dynamics.





DRDO's hypersonic glide vehicle test by year-end 2025 is a significant step in India's military technology, combining cutting-edge propulsion, maneuverability, and speed to produce a next-generation missile that will enhance national deterrence while advancing indigenous aerospace technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







