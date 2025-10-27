



DRDO’s Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) has successfully completed all necessary trials and is now set for induction into the Indian Army.





The comprehensive test series included impressive warhead performance and operational evaluations at the Pokhran Range, Rajasthan, with the MP-ATGM demonstrating remarkable tandem warhead penetration against modern armour, fully meeting the Army’s requirements for defeating contemporary main battle tanks.​





The MP-ATGM is a third-generation, fire-and-forget missile equipped with an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker and AI-driven image processing. It supports top-attack and direct-attack modes and boasts indigenous design and production, making it notably cost-effective for the Indian Army.





The MP-ATGM has an effective range from 200 metres to 2.5 kilometres and offers a lightweight launch package for flexibility in infantry operations. Its tandem warhead ensures effectiveness against modern, reactive armoured targets; however, its range is more limited than that of Spike variants.​





The missile system is lightweight, with a total launch unit under 15 kg, allowing rapid deployment by infantry or special forces. MP-ATGM includes a state-of-the-art imaging infrared seeker, day-night operational capability, top-attack precision, and a dual-mode seeker for high accuracy in diverse operational environments. It is designed with a range of up to 2.5 km.​





Development has involved Bharat Dynamics Limited, which is readying production following the completion of user trials. The system is now slated to replace legacy second-generation missiles such as MILAN and Konkurs within Indian military service, providing a modern indigenous solution that supports self-reliance in critical defence technologies.​





Parallel to MP-ATGM induction, Army authorities have confirmed that a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a 4th-generation ATGM system is entering final stages. This future system is expected to incorporate advanced features such as multimode seekers, networked fire-control, enhanced team tactics, and capabilities specifically designed to defeat active protection systems on next-generation armoured platforms.​





Officials have indicated that the Make-2 route is under consideration for this new ATGM programme, opening avenues for both private and public sector innovation and ensuring assured orders for successful prototype developments. The aim is to further reinforce indigenous anti-armour capabilities through robust domestic R&D and manufacturing pipelines.​





Competition Analysis





The DRDO MP-ATGM, American Javelin, and Israeli Spike are all advanced anti-tank guided missile systems, but they possess distinct operational features suited to varied battlefield needs.​





Feature MP-ATGM (India) Spike (Israel) Javelin (USA) Generation Third-generation Third/Fourth-generation Third-generation Guidance Imaging Infrared (IIR), fire-and-forget Electro-optical/infrared, fire-and-forget, man-in-the-loop Fire-and-forget Infrared Attack Modes Top-attack, Direct-attack Top-attack, Direct-attack Top-attack, Direct-attack Range 200 m – 2.5 km Up to 25 km (variant dependent) 75 m – 4.75 km Weight ~14.5 kg (missile), 14.25 kg (launcher) Heavier, varies by variant Lightweight, highly portable Warhead Tandem HEAT Tandem HEAT, multiple variants Tandem HEAT Indigenous Content Fully indigenous Foreign; limited domestic production Foreign; possible co-production Service Status (India) Induction-ready Limited induction (MR/LR variants) Not inducted (offered, not fielded) Effectiveness Designed for modern armour/ERA; trials across varied Indian conditions Proven multi-role, but faced sensor issues in Indian desert heat Highly effective; faced issues at high altitude trials in India Key Strengths Cost-effective, self-reliant, terrain-adapted Long-range, networked, versatile targets Battlefield proven, lethal, advanced seeker Key Limitations Range less than Spike/Javelin, not in large use yet High cost, some operational trial failures in India Very high cost, procurement/politics, some high-altitude issues













IDN (With Agency Inputs)