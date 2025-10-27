







TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has advanced India’s indigenous armoured vehicle capabilities through its Tracked Advanced Armoured Platform (AAP‑Tr), a next‑generation infantry combat vehicle designed to complement and surpass the WhAP 8×8. Together with the AAP‑Wh (wheeled), it represents a unified family aimed at the long‑awaited BMP‑2 'Sarath' replacement programme, aligning with the Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) vision.





Design And Protection





The AAP‑Tr employs a newly designed V‑hull architecture that offers superior blast dissipation and crew survivability against mines and improvised explosive devices. The structure integrates layered armour and composite protection panels compatible with STANAG Level 4/5 standards, allowing scalable ballistic and blast protection.





The platform’s mine‑resistant underbelly geometry, reinforced floor plating, and floating crew seats dramatically reduce shock transmission during underbody explosions. An automated fire suppression and NBC filtration system ensures operational safety in contaminated environments.





Mobility And Powertrain





Engineered for tactical agility, the AAP‑Tr utilises a high‑performance 600–720 hp turbo diesel engine coupled with an automatic transmission and hydropneumatic suspension. This setup offers outstanding traction, reduced ground pressure, and improved mobility across mud, sand, and rugged terrain.





Key features include a modular drivetrain, advanced steering assistance systems, and high power‑to‑weight ratio enabling swift manoeuvres even in confined operational zones. An amphibious variant is under conceptual evaluation, further extending theatre flexibility.





Digital Command And Network Architecture





At the heart of the AAP family lies TASL’s open digital mission architecture, built around a Common Electronic Mission Platform (CEMP) compatible with the Indian Army’s future Battlefield Management System (BMS) and Combat Net Radio (CNR) networks.





This unified backbone supports real‑time vehicle‑to‑vehicle (V2V) and vehicle‑to‑command (V2C) communications, allowing coordinated battlespace awareness and networked fire control integration. The digital suite permits plug‑and‑play configuration for remote‑controlled turrets, ATGM modules, and next‑generation sighting and thermal imaging systems.





Modular Roles And Configurations





The AAP‑Tr’s design enables fast mission reconfiguration. Key derivatives under development include:





Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) with a 30 mm or 40 mm remote turret and twin ATGMs. Command & Control variant with elevated communication antenna masts and digital operations console. Mortar Carrier supporting 81 mm or 120 mm automated mortar systems. Reconnaissance and Surveillance variant with mast‑mounted radar and EO/IR suites. CBRN Reconnaissance and Armoured Ambulance variants optimised for rapid evacuation and hazard operations.





This modular structure allows each role to share up to 70% common components across the AAP‑Wh and AAP‑Tr platforms, substantially simplifying logistics and reducing total ownership costs.





Production And Export Pathways





TASL’s armoured portfolio leverages experienced manufacturing ecosystems established through WhAP production and collaboration with DRDO and the Indian Army. The tracked AAP will extend domestic production lines with potential localisation of sub‑systems such as engines, transmissions, and protection composites.





Internationally, synergy with Morocco’s WhAP production facility provides a ready pathway for assembly and regional support hubs. This positions the AAP family as a competitive offering to African, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian armies seeking modern, adaptable infantry systems compliant with Western battle network standards.





Closing Perspective





Following conceptual studies initiated in 2023–24, the AAP‑Tr prototype entered full‑scale engineering validation during mid‑2025, with trials projected for completion by 2026–27. The production phase could begin by 2028, aligning with the Army’s phased replacement of over 2,000 BMP‑2 units.





The AAP program signifies India’s maturation in armoured systems integration, combining resilience, modularity, and networked warfare capabilities. With its dual‑platform design, TASL’s AAP family provides a credible indigenous alternative to imported IFV solutions, reinforcing self‑reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







