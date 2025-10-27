



The Indo‑Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace is nearing approval of its most advanced system — the BrahMos‑II hypersonic cruise missile. Intended as a successor to the current supersonic BrahMos, this new variant represents one of the most ambitious offensive missile programmes jointly undertaken by the two nations.





BrahMos‑II is designed to reach speeds up to Mach 7 using a next‑generation scramjet propulsion system developed in collaboration with leading Russian design bureaux. The propulsion architecture merges Russian hypersonic air‑breathing expertise with Indian thermal management and integration technologies, ensuring sustained high‑speed flight at altitudes exceeding 25 km.





The missile’s range is expected to surpass 1,500 km, offering precision deep‑strike capability against high‑value land and maritime targets. It incorporates a new Indian seeker and advanced electronic warfare‑resistant avionics suite developed by DRDO, significantly improving terminal accuracy and survivability against layered air defence networks.





BrahMos‑II will feature a universal launch compatibility matrix, enabling deployment from land‑based launchers, frontline naval ships, and submarine torpedo tubes. A future air‑launched version for heavy fighters such as the Su‑30MKI is also under active evaluation.





The missile employs advanced stealth shaping, radar‑absorbent coatings, and active trajectory‑modulation algorithms to minimise detection during hypersonic glide. Its warhead options include conventional and potentially strategic payloads, depending on mission configuration.





Final approval of the BrahMos‑II project is expected soon, following successful validation of ground testing modules for the hypersonic combustor and guidance system. Once cleared, prototype integration trials could begin by late 2026, with first‑phase flight testing likely around 2027.





BrahMos‑II Hypersonic Missile: 2031 Induction Target





The development journey of BrahMos‑II began in 2013 with concept and feasibility studies assessing high‑speed propulsion and aerodynamic design. By 2019, the missile’s configuration took shape, and combustor trials successfully demonstrated sustained Mach 6+ flight conditions. A detailed design phase between 2023 and 2025 saw the integration of advanced composite materials, indigenous flight control computers, and radar‑absorbent coatings to enhance stealth and thermal resilience.





Formal program approval is expected by the end of 2025, paving the way for prototype assembly and ground testing through 2026. Initial flight trials are scheduled for 2027–28, validating propulsion, guidance accuracy, and manoeuvrability in hypersonic regimes. Post‑test analysis and refinement will continue till 2029, leading to production readiness by 2030.





The Indian Navy and Strategic Forces Command are slated to receive the first BrahMos‑II systems around 2031, marking India’s formal entry into the global hypersonic weapons domain. With launch compatibility spanning land, sea, and submarine platforms, the system promises to revolutionise India’s precision‑strike and deterrence posture against high‑value strategic and naval targets.





BrahMos‑II Hypersonic Cruise Missile — Technical And Operational Summary





Parameter Specification / Description Program Partners India (DRDO, BAPL) and Russia (NPO Mashinostroyenia) Missile Type Hypersonic cruise missile – next-generation variant of BrahMos Maximum Speed Up to Mach 7 (≈ 8,575 km/h) Operational Range Around 1,500 km (planned) Propulsion System Two‑stage configuration: solid‑fuel booster for initial acceleration, followed by scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise stage Propulsion Origin Russian hypersonic propulsion design with Indian integration and testing facilities Seeker and Guidance Indigenous Indian seeker with integrated INS/GPS/GLONASS‑based mid-course navigation and terminal active radar homing Avionics and EW Resistance Indian-developed digital flight control computer, hardened for electronic countermeasures and jamming resistance Flight Altitude Envelope 20–30 km during cruise, descending to low‑altitude glide in terminal phase Accuracy (CEP) Estimated under 1 metre with terminal guidance corrections Launch Platforms Land-based mobile launchers, naval surface ships (vertical cells), submarine torpedo tubes; future air‑launch variant under study Warhead Type Conventional high‑explosive or unitary penetrator; potential nuclear-capable configuration under strategic variant Structural Design Stealth-optimised body with radar-absorbent material (RAM) coatings and heat‑resistant alloys Control Mechanisms Aerodynamic fins and thrust‑vectoring for mid‑course and terminal manoeuvrability Planned Flight Trials Prototype integration by late 2026; initial flight tests projected for 2027 Operational Role Deep precision strike against command centres, naval carrier groups, and fortified airbases Strategic Significance Establishes India’s entry into the global hypersonic weapons domain with dual deterrence and rapid reaction capability





