



The renewed partnership between France’s Naval Group and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) marks a decisive step in consolidating India’s growing role in the global submarine manufacturing domain.





Earlier in July 2025, MDL entered into a formal arrangement with Naval Group to facilitate the transfer of technology for installing indigenous energy system plugs on the Indian Navy’s Kalvari-class submarines.

These plugs, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are designed to enhance the underwater endurance and power efficiency of the vessels through air-independent propulsion (AIP) integration.

Under the latest agreement, Mazagon Dock will undertake the complex integration process of these DRDO-developed AIP plugs into the Kalvari-class hulls.

The technology base is derived from the French Scorpene design, originally transferred under the P-75 program.



With this renewal, both entities have set their sights on jointly building and exporting a new generation of advanced submarines to friendly nations, strengthening India’s position as a maritime defence exporter.





The agreement builds upon the strong foundation of mutual trust and technological integration achieved through years of cooperation. Naval Group brings its extensive experience in submarine architecture, combat management systems, and propulsion technologies.





In parallel, MDL contributes world-class industrial capacity, honed through indigenisation and transfer-of-technology processes developed during past P75 projects. Together, the two organisations offer a compelling combination of French design excellence and Indian manufacturing prowess, catering to nations looking for sophisticated yet cost-effective underwater platforms.





According to Marie-Laure Bourgeois, Executive Vice President at Naval Group, the renewed accord reflects the deep industrial and strategic relationship between the partners.





She emphasised the technical synergy and shared commitment to advancing India’s naval capabilities and global standing in defence production. Commodore S. B. Jamgaonkar (Retd), Director of Submarines at MDL, echoed this sentiment, describing the MoU as a critical milestone towards making India a global submarine centre of excellence.





The extended understanding also aligns closely with national priorities such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and the “Make in India” initiative, both of which aim to strengthen domestic defence production while expanding export potential.





By designing, building, and potentially servicing submarines for other allied nations, MDL and Naval Group together will contribute to a self-sustaining naval manufacturing ecosystem in India.





This development also integrates seamlessly into the Indo-French Horizon 2047 roadmap, which envisions enhanced bilateral cooperation across defence, maritime security, and advanced technology domains over the next two decades.





The initiative underlines the strategic depth of Indo-French ties and demonstrates how defence-industrial partnerships can evolve into major pillars of economic and diplomatic engagement.





Agencies











