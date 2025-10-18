



President Donald Trump has once again asserted that India will soon cease purchasing crude oil from Russia, an announcement that has drawn both international attention and official denials from New Delhi.





Speaking on Friday, the President reiterated his claim that India would join the United States and its allies in reducing financial flows to Moscow in an effort to increase pressure on Russia over its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.





Earlier in the week, President Trump had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally informed him of India’s plans to halt Russian oil imports.





The Indian government, however, responded that it was unaware of any such conversation having taken place. Officials in New Delhi have stressed that India's energy relationship with Russia remains guided by its national interests and market conditions, not external pressure.





The President’s renewed assertion forms part of Washington’s broader diplomatic effort to tighten global sanctions on Russia. Since taking office in January, Trump has sought to solidify alliances aimed at ending Russia’s war efforts through financial isolation and trade restrictions.





His comments have added fresh diplomatic complexity to India’s balancing act between its strategic partnerships with both the West and Moscow.





India continues to maintain a policy of strategic autonomy. Officials have repeatedly clarified that oil purchases from Russia serve its domestic economic priorities, particularly at a time of fluctuating global prices. Indian refiners have benefited from discounted Russian crude since 2022, a move that has helped soften inflationary pressures at home.





While Trump’s remarks suggest that Washington expects greater alignment from New Delhi, analysts caution that India’s decision-making remains firmly rooted in practical considerations.





With energy security, price stability, and geopolitical neutrality at stake, New Delhi is unlikely to take abrupt steps that might undermine its long-term strategic independence.





Based On NDTV Report







