



Brazilian aerospace leader Embraer Defence & Security and India’s Mahindra Group have formalised a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly propose the C-390 Millennium aircraft for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program.





This partnership represents a significant step towards enhancing India’s airlift capability while deepening industrial collaboration between Brazil and India in the defence sector.





The agreement builds on an earlier memorandum of understanding signed in February 2024, which initiated preliminary cooperation on the project.





The newly signed pact clearly defines areas of responsibility in marketing, industrialisation, and supply chain development. Both companies intend to work closely with India’s defence establishment to identify domestic partners for production, assembly, and maintenance of the C-390 aircraft.





A key feature of the partnership is the emphasis on establishing robust local manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure. The collaboration aims to strengthen India’s aerospace ecosystem by involving private and public industry players, thus aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiatives. By localising assembly and sustainment operations, Mahindra and Embraer seek to ensure long-term value creation and technology absorption within the country.





The C-390 Millennium, developed by Embraer, is a new-generation multi-mission transport aircraft designed for efficiency, flexibility, and low maintenance demand. It boasts superior cargo capacity, rapid reconfiguration, and the ability to perform diverse roles including troop and cargo transport, medical evacuation, and aerial refuelling.





Its modern fly-by-wire controls and advanced systems position it as a strong contender for the Indian Air Force’s requirement to replace ageing transport fleets such as the An-32.





This agreement further reinforces Mahindra’s growing presence in the global aerospace supply chain. In August 2025, Airbus Helicopters awarded Mahindra Aerostructures a contract to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage of the H125 helicopter, complementing its earlier award for the H130 in the same year. These developments mark Mahindra’s emergence as a trusted manufacturing partner for leading global aerospace manufacturers.





Mahindra Defence Systems, a key division of the Mahindra Group, has already established itself as a major supplier of armoured and tactical vehicles to the Indian Armed Forces.





Its product range includes the Armado (Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle), mine-protected vehicles, and vehicle-mounted mortar systems. The extension of its expertise into aerospace manufacturing underlines Mahindra’s strategic ambition to become a comprehensive defence and aerospace partner for India’s armed forces.





The new partnership between Mahindra and Embraer is expected to not only bolster India’s transport aircraft capabilities but also pave the way for long-term industrial cooperation, technology transfer, and indigenous production within the Indian defence aviation sector.





Based On ET News Report







